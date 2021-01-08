Share Your Christmas 2020 served 346 Polk County families, providing gift bags for every family member as well as food. This was the 35th year for Polk County Christian Ministries to sponsor the countywide program.
The PCCSM Board had to make some tough decisions concerning the program. In order to keep everyone safe, distribution was drive-thru. Recipients received a gift card for food, because the suppliers couldn’t guarantee the order and food drives were not held by many groups or organizations.
Even registration was different. A new application was developed and many were mailed in, rather than applicants coming to the PCCSM Clothing Center to register. All of these changes were deemed successful and will probably become permanent with Share Your Christmas.
That being said, we have many we want to thank. We did receive donations of eggs from a company in Neosho that has contributed them for several years.
Apples and potatoes were once again donated by a local businessman, and the Cattlemen’s Association provided the ground beef for the food baskets.
This year, we had a local individual provide money for the bags of sugar. We cannot say thank you enough for these donations. I know we will forget someone if we try to list all who gave money, time, gifts, etc., but there are a few we would like to mention.
First, thanks to those who gave a monetary donation. The money was used by age group chairmen to help fill the gift bags and to purchase the gift cards for food. Thanks to Bolivar Primary School for their monetary donation. This year, instead of a food drive, students paid a quarter to be able to wear a hat all day. They raised almost $700. The BPS teachers donated cases of soup. Thank you so much.
Each year, the Seventh Day Adventist Church conducts a food drive where they leave an empty bag on doors in Bolivar and then go back and pick up filled bags. This year, Sue Storment, the leader of this drive, reported that they collected more food than they ever have! Thank you!
The Republican Women’s Club donated food and gifts. Several families brought in gifts for us to distribute. And thanks to all who purchased a gift from the angel trees. Thanks to the Knights of Columbus for the bicycles you provide each year. It was strange not to see you in the parking lot!
We want to thank Bolivar and Fair Play for providing students to work on the parking lot, push carts and load vehicles. The Fair Play students helped take down the shelves on Thursday. That was a big help. The students represented their schools proudly. We hope this will become an annual event for the students.
And thanks to all the volunteers who gave many hours filling gift bags, sorting the food and working during distribution.
And we want to send special thanks to Marion Diesel, the SYC coordinator. You did an awesome job in getting everything organized.
Once again, thank you and God bless each and every one of you. The PCCSM board prays you will have a prosperous 2021.
— Leta Gass, PCCSM board member
