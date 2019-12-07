Polk County Christian Social Ministries will host the 34th annual Share Your Christmas Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 11-12.
Distribution for Share Your Christmas will be at the Bolivar First Assembly of God Activities Building.
For more information, call PCCSM at 326-7179 or one of the following coordinators: Marcella Brown at 326-7521, Sheila Northern at 777-3651, Leta Gass at 326-6497, Betty Doyle at 326-2699, Barbara Hensley at 326-2496, Carolyn Short at 326-4712 or Sherry Bullard at 599-1704.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.