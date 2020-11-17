Sign-up for this year’s Polk County Christian Social Ministries’ Share Your Christmas will run each Monday and Wednesday through Dec. 7 at the PCCSM Free Store. Families may also come Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 to noon to sign up.
The store will not be open Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Those wanting to sign up should contact Salvation Army/COM at 326-2769 to set up a time to
pick up the intake form and application for SYC.
The application should be filled out completely and brought or mailed to PCCSM at P.O. Box 254 in Bolivar.
The angel trees are up in several stores throughout Polk County. Those families with children
should get their SYC applications in as soon as possible, so the gift suggestions can be added to the angel trees.
As of Thursday, Nov. 12, there are 56 families totaling 163 people signed up.
Distribution will be Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 16-17, and will be drive-through only. A waiting room will not be available.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, PCCSM will follow the rule of wearing a mask, social distancing if at all possible and frequent hand washing/sanitizing. These rules have been in effect at the PCCSM Clothing Center, according to a news release.
The group plans to try to keep the number waiting inside to sign up to five and asks that no children come.
