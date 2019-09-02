‘Take me home, country roads’

A whiff of kettle corn gusts through the breeze. Children clamber from vendor to vendor, palms spilling with quarters. Voices rise over live, feel-good music. Crowds stroll through the streets.
It’s just the simple things folks expect at another Country Days on Bolivar’s downtown square.
As Country Days nears its quick approach — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, on the Bolivar square — a few locals offered to reflect on their own personal memories of the event with the BH-FP.
Charlie Long is one person who can say he played a role in the event’s creation.
“The idea came out of the Chamber of Commerce,” Long said, looking out the window of the Ollis Akers Arney Insurance office on the square.
Long said in 1972, Bolivar’s Chamber of Commerce had a retail promotion committee. The members who worked for that committee were Mary Childress, Bill Jones and himself.
“We were trying to promote the town,” Long explained. “Some place was promoting ‘Catfish Days,’ and some place was promoting ‘Chicken Days’ … so we came up with the idea of Country Days to promote our folks in the country.”
The whole idea behind the event, he said, was to give thanks to the thousands of people in the area who kept Bolivar’s economy strong — especially the farmers.
Long said before the first Country Days kicked off, he wrote the event’s mission statement.
In the early days, “there wasn’t much money to promote (the event) … many of us just paid for some of the things out of our pocket,” he said.
“I remember I paid for building the stage out of my own pocket, but it wasn’t that much money,” he noted.
He said back then, they held a judging contest for produce.
“We did that over in the county courthouse,” he explained, “where people brought in their championship pumpkins and watermelons and whatever else that was in season.”
Although that tradition doesn’t remain intact today, this year’s Country Days features a cupcake baking contest and a photography contest.
Another tradition that’s fallen back in time is the event’s date and duration. Long said the committee originally tried to host the event on different months in the year, and the event would usually be started on Friday and end on Saturday.
But one mainstay Country Days feature has always been live music.
“In those years, we always had evening entertainment and continued to do that,” he said. “We couldn’t afford to pay for any of the music, but of course, this area is very strongly in favor of country music, and we have so many talented people.”
Long said Childress, who owned Childress Music store on the square, was able to call her friends in the country music business to contribute. The Childress family band also performed, as well. Long added the late Charlie Ealy, former Bolívar mayor, “was in on that, too.”
‘The radio reminds me of my home’
Like Charlie, Gretchen Pulley of Bolivar was with the Chamber of Commerce in the 1970s when she was asked to help with the event.
She said she told an inquirer, “Sure, I’d be glad to help,” and she said he responded with, “Good, I was hoping you’d say that.”
Gretchen and her late husband, Mel, owned Bolivar’s KYOO radio station at the time. Because of this, she said it was very convenient for her to give minute-by-minute updates about what was happening on the square over the radio.
“We’d do remote broadcasting and go up there with a microphone,” she said.
She said at one point, she also served as chair for the committee.
Gretchen laughed when she mentioned one observation from her committee chair days: She said a lot of businesses fought over their vendor spaces. They’d come early in the morning before the time everyone was supposed to officially set up, she said.
“People would send in applications for (vendor) space,” she said, “and we had entertainment. We had some good groups. We had fiddlers come. People would square-dance on the square. It was just a good old, small-town celebration.”
The dancing, in particular, was one aspect that stuck in her memory.
“Southwest Baptist University … I don’t think they did dancing back then,” she said laughingly, thinking back to a Country Days moment when a band was playing music. “I said to my husband, ‘Let’s dance!’ and my husband said, ‘You better watch it, honey. This is the holy Southwest Baptist University. They don’t believe in this,’ and I don’t know if we continued dancing.”
Overall, the event was something she said was important for the community, so everybody could come together.
“It was such a relaxing time,” she said. “The square is always so busy, and cars are always on it. We could wander around and just have a fun time.”
For the Polk County courthouse’s 100th anniversary, Gretchen spent the Country Days of that year painting a portrait of the courthouse, which now hangs inside there today.
‘To the place I belong’
Justin Ballard, a face often seen on Bolivar’s square due to his property ownership, said he’s served on the board of the Bolivar Downtown Business Association — the organization that currently plans Country Days — as president and vice-president in the past.
He said the DBA revitalized Country Days around 15 years ago to “bring it back down to the square and turn it into whatever we could,” after the event had been in somewhat of a limbo.
“We latched onto the name again and started organizing,” Ballard said. “We kind of modeled it after the old Country Days — events, music, food vendors — and tried to make it as creative as we could so it wasn’t all just one booth after booth of the same thing."
He said over the years, they’ve had a Little Miss Country Days Pageant, photography contests and cupcake decorating contests, and antique tractor and car shows, which are aspects he said give a variety of options to draw in people with different tastes.
“It’s really a year-long process to plan," he said.
Planning involves promoting the event, booking entertainment, coordinating vendors, managing traffic and keeping to a relatively low budget, he said.
“I remember going back to Country Days when I was in high school,” he said, thinking back. “Before that, it was a two to three day thing.”
Logistically, Ballard said, traffic flow, security and inclement weather were aspects that restricted this from happening.
While the event is only one day a year, it’s one that’s grown significantly, he said.
“The last couple of years, we’ve kind of run out of room,” he said. “We’ve been able to expand our space a little bit, but being landlocked makes it a little tricky.”
Despite all the time and work that goes into planning Country Days, Justin shared nothing but enthusiasm for the event.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed seeing it grow and progress ... and it’s kind of fun to have a lot of the same vendors come back every year. My girls — who are 10 and 6 — they’ve come down, and there’s usually a vendor that sells doll clothes.”
Ballard said that’s the first thing they think of when they hear about Country Days, and he said they immediately say, “Yes! We get to get new clothes for our dolls!”
He pinned Country Days down as a “mini carnival,” that promotes the downtown business scene and brings outer businesses and locals together.
“It’s kind of the kickoff to the fall season,” Ballard said.
