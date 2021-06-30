Take me out to the ballgame

After a year off due to the pandemic, the popular Bolivar Night at the Springfield Cardinals will return on Thursday, July 29.
Sponsored by the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce, the event has been a chamber tradition since 2004, a news release stated.
Tickets are available for purchase at the chamber office on the west side of the Bolivar Square at 117A S. Main Ave., by calling the chamber at 326-4118 or online at bolivarchamber.com.
The ticket and commemorative T-shirt combo are $20 for youth sizes small to extra-large and adult sizes small to extra-large, the release stated. Please add $2 for adult 2XL; $3 for adult 3XL and $4 for adult 4XL.
The release stated tickets purchased separately are $12; shirts are $16 to $20, depending on size. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.
Businesses, groups or families can add a white name or logo to the back of the T-shirt for an additional $3 each, with a 12-shirt minimum order, the release stated.
Orders must be placed by noon Friday, July 16, to guarantee a T-shirt in time for the game, the release stated. Pick up will be Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28, at the chamber office.
“To say we are all excited for this special night is an understatement,” committee chair and chamber president Jenny Fields said in the release. “So many people have asked when we would sponsor this fun night and now, we can say July 29 is booked and we are ready to sell tickets and commemorative shirts.”
Gates are set to open at 6:05 p.m. with field activities beginning at 6:35. The first pitch against the Arkansas Travelers will be at 6:30, the release stated.
“And even better, it’s $1 brat night,” Fields added.
Because of the high level of interest in this year’s event, Fields said people should purchase their tickets and shirts early.
“We are allotted a certain number of tickets, and I really encourage getting your orders placed soon for your family, group, church or business to ensure sitting together,” Fields said. “This evening truly showcases our community — we’re looking to fill the stands with more people than ever.”
Contact the chamber at 326-4118 or info@bolivarchamber.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.