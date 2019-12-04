The Talleys, a nationally known Christian music family, will be in concert at the Galmey Community Bible Church at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Admission is free, but an offering will be taken. The church is on Mo. 254, three miles east of Mo. 83, or three miles west of the Pomme de Terre Lake Dam.
According to a news release from the church, the Talleys began performing in 1984 and have enjoyed years of success, including a Dove Award and numerous Singing News Fan Awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the group began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra and daughter Lauren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.