Area restaurants, caterers, food vendors and other businesses are invited to attend the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Bolivar starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bolivar High School.
“We already can’t wait for Taste of Bolivar this year,” Chamber President Jared Taylor said in a chamber news release. “The event is seven weeks away and we already have a bunch of food vendors signed up to bring samples of their appetizers, main entrees and desserts.”
Restaurants, caterers and other food vendors are invited to attend, regardless of chamber membership, the release said.
“If you own a restaurant in the Bolivar area, you need to call the chamber and get signed up to be at this elite event,” Taylor said in the release.
The event also showcases other Bolivar businesses and hosts both silent and live auctions, according to the release.
Advanced tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids and are available at the chamber, located on the west side of the square or by calling 326-4118. Prices go up at the door.
Ticket price includes food sampling, expo entrance and live and silent auction bidding, the release stated.
After the event starts at 4 p.m., the expo will remain open until around 6 p.m. when the live auction begins, the release stated.
“Food will still be served, but come get your fill early and be ready to bid,” Taylor said in the release.
The expo portion of the event showcases local businesses, with silent auction items, gifts, games, shopping and information, the release stated.
“Christmas will be here soon, and the expo will have some great gift ideas,” chamber vice-president Bobbie McKnight said in the release. “Come get a head start on your Christmas list in between sampling some great local foods.”
This year’s live auction is coming together, auction committee chair Jennifer Fields said in the release. Organizers are expecting thousands of dollars in gifts, certificates and services up for bid.
“Bolivar area businesses are on track to make this the best year yet,” Fields said in the release.
Those interested can follow the Chamber’s Facebook page to see live auction items as they are donated, Fields said.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the chamber at 326-4118, email info@bolivarchamber.com find it on Facebook.
