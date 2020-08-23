The Polk County Senior Citizens’ Services Fund Tax Board will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Smith’s Restaurant, Bolivar.
The tentative agenda of this meeting includes a tax levy hearing and approval, minutes and financial statement approval, bills and any other business that may properly come before the board.
