Tax deadline approaches

Polk County’s personal property and real estate taxes are due by Thursday, Dec. 31.
According to the Polk County Collector’s Office, payments can be made in person at the collector’s office in the courthouse during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis said while an unspecified error altered Greene County’s personal property tax deadline, the issue does not affect Polk County taxpayers, and the deadline remains Dec. 31.
Roberts-McGinnis said a dropbox was recently installed at the courthouse’s east door.
Taxes can also be paid online or by mail.
Payments made by credit and debit cards will be subject to a 2.4% fee, except for payments made by a Visa debit card, which will incur a $3.95 flat fee, Roberts-McGinnis previously told the BH-FP.
Assessment lists to be mailed
Polk County’s assessment lists for 2021 will be mailed out starting Monday, Jan. 4.
According to the assessor’s office, the lists are to be completed and returned no later than Monday, March 1, to avoid late penalties.
Lists can either be returned by using the self-addressed envelopes provided, filed online with the PINassigned on the assessment list, over the phone or in person.
Those new to the area or a first-time personal property owner will need to let the office know so they can be added into the system.
The Polk County Assessor’s office is in room 9 on the second floor of the courthouse, 102 E. Broadway St.
The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays.
For more information, call 326-4643.
