Missouri’s annual sales tax holiday returns this weekend, bringing with it potential savings for back-to-school shoppers.
Shoppers can purchase clothes, computers and school supplies state tax-free starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9. During this period, the state’s 4.225% sales tax will not be assessed on certain purchases made in Missouri, according to the state’s revenue department.
During the sales tax holiday, certain back-to-school purchases are exempt from state sales tax.
City and county taxes
Cities and counties may opt out from the holiday, electing to collect local sales tax.
In Polk County, as well as neighboring Greene, county sales tax will be collected, according to the Missouri DOR. Both Bolivar and Halfway also will collect city sales tax.
What purchases qualify?
The appropriate sales tax will not be charged on the following items during the holiday:
• Clothing with a value of $100 or less qualifies.
• School supplies include items not exceeding $50 per purchase that are used in a standard classroom for educational purposes. Also included is computer software having a taxable value of $350 or less.
• Personal computers and devices costing less than $1,500 qualify.
Those making qualified purchases do not have to be students to benefit from the holiday.
The tax holiday turns 17 this year. In 2003, then-Sen. Peter Kinder championed and won approval for legislation to establish a three-day sales tax holiday in the state. The goal of the holiday is to help Missouri families by giving them a discount on all their back-to-school needs while helping Missouri’s economy with a boost in retail sales.
More information, including a list of local governments opting out of the holiday, is available at dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school.
