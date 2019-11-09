City of Bolivar leaders are breathing a collective sigh of relief after nearly 64% of voters approved a 1% general sales tax reallocation issue Tuesday, Nov. 5.
According to unofficial election results, 391 city residents, or 63.99%, said “yes” to the reallocation, while 220, or 36.01%, voted against the issue.
Of the city’s 5,979 registered voters, 10.27% voted in Tuesday’s election.
The City of Bolivar ballot issue asked voters to approve a one quarter of a 1% general sales tax increase to the city’s general fund.
At the same time, if the measure passed, the board of aldermen said it would decrease the city’s capital improvement sales tax by the same amount, essentially leaving the tax rate at the same 2.5% level.
The city’s aldermen unanimously approved the ballot issue — and subsequent ordinance to decrease the capital improvement tax if the measure was approved by voters — during a Wednesday, Aug. 21, special session.
“We appreciate all of the aldermen for taking the time to educate the community on the ballot language and the citizens who were willing to get out and vote,” Bolivar city administrator Tracy Slagle said Wednesday.
Mayor Chris Warwick also praised the city's aldermen for their help getting the issue passed.
"All the aldermen were great about talking with the community," he said. "(It) wouldn't have happened without them."
In a post on the city’s Facebook page Wednesday, Warwick thanked voters for showing up to the polls on election day.
“You made your voice heard,” he said. “In our great country and state, Election Day is a day every registered voter gets to make decisions that will decide the direction for our neighbors, friends and family for years to come. Bravo to each one of you for getting out and doing your civic duty!”
Alderman Alexis Neal thanked Bolivar’s residents for passing the measure on her official Facebook page, Alexis Neal for Alderman — Ward 4.
“This reallocation will alleviate a lot of the city's most pressing financial issues and will enable us to continue to support our public safety departments,” she said Wednesday morning.
While she said exact numbers aren’t available because the draft budget for next year isn’t complete, Slagle said the issue’s passage “allows us the ability to fund wages for our 2020 public safety staffing needs.”
On Thursday morning, Warwick said the measure’s approval speaks to the city’s need for “qualified employment” within public safety.
“That’s what we can give the citizens with this vote,” he said. “It was a good move for the citizens to help us with this.”
Warwick said he and city leaders “learned a lot from this process, that’s for sure.”
“We got a lot of constructive criticism,” he added. “We are thankful for that and plan to move forward.”
However, Warwick was quick to note the rerouting of funds isn’t a fix all.
“This doesn’t fix everything, but it gives us time to fix the budget shortfall for the time being,” he said. “We’re happy with the outcome. We’ve got to make it all continue to work.”
