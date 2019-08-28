Patty Taylor claimed a win at the Historic Bolivar Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 24, as the speedway played host to its inaugural Powder Puff Race.
According to a speedway news release, the event features female drivers piloting their significant others’ cars.
“It was an exciting race,” speedway owner Jim Benner said in the release.
Mavissa Turpen was second, and Mallissa Gavin was third, according to the release.
The speedway also hosted its regular slate of events Saturday night.
In the charger class, Ronnie Taylor took first, while Justin Gantt was second and Marshall Riekhof claimed third, the release said.
In street stocks, Trevor Icenhower took the win, Justin Blake earned second and Mollies Bunkers earned third, the release said.
In the modifieds, Brian Lewis came in first. The big 10 modifieds saw Devon Russell take the win with Chris Albright second, the release stated.
The track will host a Figure 8 race Saturday, Oct. 5, according to the release. Drivers are asked to bring clunker cars with glass removed and doors welded or chained shut. Vehicles must have a window net.
