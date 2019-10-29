Standing in front of a classroom of students is where Ann Gilmore says she feels at home.
Gilmore, one of the two instructors who lead Ozarks Technical College’s free adult education course in Bolivar, started teaching in the program about eight years ago after retiring from a career with Fair Play R-2 Schools.
“I’ve been a teacher all my life,” Gilmore says. “I could never say to a student, ‘Here, do this and I’ll tell you why.’ I have to tell them the whole story.’”
Instead of a school or a college campus, though, Gilmore’s classroom is in the basement of First Christian Church in Bolivar. Her students range in age from 17 to 50.
“These aren’t kids. These are grownups,” she says with a laugh. “You can’t tell them what to do.”
But, that’s kind of the idea, she adds, which she likes.
“They know how to act,” she says. “If they’re serious, they study. They don’t have to go to the ball game and the dance and everything else. This is a whole different ball game.”
OTC’s classes are a precursor for students who plan to test for high school equivalency, a crucial step Gilmore says many are required to take before starting work or pursuing a post-secondary degree. The exam is called the High School Equivalency Test, or HiSET.
“Almost every employer here in town wants you to have it to get a job,” she says. “At some, if you aren’t working toward it, they won’t hire you.”
So, for students, working hard in class means the opportunity to work toward a career or a shot at a post-secondary degree, she says, recalling one student who graduated, then went on to earn a degree in the culinary field. That student is now employed as a food service manager.
“That’s what I tell them, ‘This is a start for you,’” she says. “With a high school equivalency, you can start anywhere you want.”
Former student Angie Moore says she turned that fresh start into enrollment at Bolivar Technical College, where she hopes to become a registered nurse. Moore completed the HiSET program at OTC’s Bolivar program last year, starting the class with Gilmore in August and passing the exam in December.
Moore says she’s a single mother raising four children while working at Golden Corral.
“That wasn’t my lifelong goal,” she says, “But, before the class, I didn’t have any hopes of going on to college.”
Moore says she left high school in the ninth grade and was briefly homeschooled before unsuccessfully trying to re-enroll. Her first child came when she was 19.
“My goal was just to raise my kids,” she says.
Passing the HiSET was a big day, she says.
“There were a lot of emotions,” she says.
Gilmore’s support was critical in that success, she says.
“There are probably a lot of other people who were struggling like I have,” she says. “It’s positive encouragement of others that pushes them to pursue further.”
Of the 200 students that graduated with their equivalency degree from OTC last year, Gilmore said 16 were from its Bolivar program.
That shot at a fresh start drives many students to stay committed to their coursework, she says.
They often seek more work to take home and ask for additional study materials over the weekend. Many have kids, and if family priorities take her students out of class, Gilmore says, they’ll often pop in to pick up something to work on while they’re away.
“It’s their money and their future. It’s their children’s future,” she says.
What varies is the backgrounds they come from, she says. Some come to the program from homeschooling. Others have dropped out of public schools.
“Sometimes they had to stay home to take care of mom or grandma,” she says. “The girls will sometimes drop out because they’re going to start a family. Their stories are all different.”
Some students are mandated to attend class due to a court verdict, she adds.
“Maybe the judge says they have to be successful for the outcome they want at court,” she says.
And those different backgrounds can present a challenge, she says.
“Some of them, when they come in, they already had Algebra 2,” she says. “We had one girl come in who still wasn’t sure how to add, subtract, multiply and divide.”
Teachers develop their own coursework to prepare students for the equivalency test, she says, presenting another challenge as she tries to figure out what lessons work best for each student.
“If you’re at this level, what do you need to know?” she says.
HiSET education focuses on skills consistent with those needed for college and a career, rather than the rote memorization Gilmore says she learned in school.
The GED was initially developed in the 1940s as a solution for World War II soldiers who postponed school to go to war, Gilmore says.
“They’d come back from war. You can’t put a 17-year-old back in classes with a bunch of 14- and 15-year-olds,” she says.
The concept was later expanded to prisons and then the rest of the county, she says. Over time, the principles have stayed the same, however.
“It’s the belief that people are better off when they have some kind of skill,” she says.
