The Brighton Saddle Club will have team sorting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Gates open at 4 p.m.
Rides are $10. There is a 50% payback. There will be beginner, ranch hand and open classes.
Concessions will be available.
For information, call James Batten at 327-5610.
