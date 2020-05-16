Tech grant to help domestic violence victims

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
While face masks, empty grocery store shelves, closed signs and social distancing may illustrate the outward effects of life in the time of COVID-19, behind closed doors, Melissa Gilstrap said she sees another reality of the pandemic.
Gilstrap, a representative for Polk County House of Hope, said financial abuse is a large component in domestic abuse, and that during the pandemic, victims can be especially vulnerable.
Shelter staff hopes to curb some of those effects with help from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, which recently awarded Polk County House of Hope a $20,000 grant, according to a news release from the CFO. The grant was presented via a video call to recipients last month.
“Anyone who’s worked in domestic violence knows that getting away from the abuse is only the first step in the long process of rebuilding a person’s life,” Gilstrap said in the release. “In 99% of the cases, financial abuse has occurred. They take away access to internet, phones and employment. This is how abusers keep victims in the cycle of abuse.”
According to the release, the funds will be used for a tech-resource room for the domestic violence shelter to provide support for clients who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gilstrap said in the release staff wasn’t thinking about the pandemic when it first prepared the grant application.
“But now, these resources will be even more needed,” she added. “The room will include workbooks on job skills, computers, a projection system, a simulated office and more.”
Close to home
McKinsey Wiltermuth, the assistant executive director at House of Hope, said victims of domestic violence are affected in a number of ways some may not realize.
Those currently living out their abuse are facing additional barriers to find help, and could be stuck at home with abusive partners, she said.
While businesses had to remain closed, Wiltermuth said there was a lot the House of Hope wasn’t able to do. Staff felt helpless, she said.
Adding to that feeling of helplessness is the knowledge that calls to the organization’s hotline have decreased significantly, she said. The decrease is echoed statewide, she said.
Where victims have in the past been able to use time outside the home to phone for help, many businesses and services they may normally use have been closed, she said.
“We suspect that the reason we are seeing fewer calls is due to victims being trapped at home with no access to the phone or any privacy to use it,” she said. “...They are resourceful, and they’ll find any way they can to get help. But with all the additional closures, victims have been backed into a corner and have no way to reach out.”
The shelter’s 24/7 hotline is 399-6744.
Unseen effects
Meanwhile, women living at the shelter are having a difficult time accessing services they need to become independent, Wiltermuth said, including medical care, important identification or documents and housing and employment.
It can also be difficult for those who are now living independently, she said.
“Our outreach clients who have left their abusive situations are struggling with isolation, as we are not currently doing in person support groups or case management, so they are not getting that face-to-face support,” she said.
It’s been difficult for the organization’s staff, too, she said. The House of Hope’s outreach offices closed due to the pandemic, and Wiltermuth said the organization made the difficult decision to furlough some of its staff. Two college interns also weren’t able to complete their internships, she added.
As of Monday, May 4, Wiltermuth said offices have reopened for appointment-only services.
House of Hope’s support groups will resume at the end of the month, she said.
For the time being, that meant staff at the House of Hope had to find new solutions to continue helping, she said.
Its biggest challenge is working with shelter residents who need a permanent place to stay, she said.
“They are essentially halted right now from trying to achieve that, so we are continuously working to provide additional supportive services to those individuals,” she said.
Clients who do live independently but look to the organization for assistance have required a more creative approach, she said.
“We have done some outreach drop off boxes of essentials to those established outreach clients who normally seek services with us in some way,” she said. “It’s caused us to really step back and meet the basic needs of our program, which is ultimately safety.”
Help those who help others
The pandemic has meant that those who devote their lives to helping others are now, themselves, struggling.
In addition to furloughed staff and closed offices, Wiltermuth said the pandemic has meant the organization had to cancel or postpone its two largest annual fundraisers, a serious blow.
She said Polk Countians can help by making a donation of either money or supplies or committing to volunteer when the organization resumes all operations.
The shelter is currently looking for cleaning products, paper towels, gloves, activities for the women in shelter, including adult coloring books, painting supplies, activity kits, books or movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.