Tech in hand

It’s a common scene.
Perhaps driving a few too many miles over the speed limit, in a rush to get from one place to another, a driver pulls over to the side of the road as red, white and blue lights flash and sirens sound behind her.
A police officer exits the patrol car behind her and walks to the car, slowly flipping a paper ticket book to the next blank form.
The officer talks to the person in the driver’s seat, filling in lines by hand as the driver tries to talk her way out of a ticket.
In Bolivar, however, the old standby paper ticket book has been replaced by something new — a handheld device that creates electronic tickets.
Bolivar’s board of aldermen voted unanimously in January, as the BH-FP previously reported, to approve a police department lease agreement with Saltus Technologies, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After months of work to build the program’s software, officers now have digi-TICKET eCitation machines in hand on traffic stops.
Lt. Roger Barron said he recently spent several hours on the road, practicing with the new system.
“I’ve taken it out, and I love it,” he said.
Barron said people will drive away from a traffic stop with a printed ticket — instead of a handwritten one — and a fine schedule, just like under the old system.
“So, every time we stop a car, a piece of paper is coming out of that printer,” he said.
Even if it’s just a warning, officers will enter drivers’ information in the new system and hand them the piece of paper.
“It still doesn’t mean you have to go to court, but it builds up our database,” Barron said, which will help officers track traffic stops.
“Under the old system, we can see if someone’s been stopped and by whom, but we can’t always see why,” Barron said. “This will make it so we can.”
He said this will help officers dealing with repeat offenders.
The new system also gets drivers and officers off the side of the road more quickly.
“You start getting used to it and know where things are at,” Barron said, “and now you can pop out a ticket in half the time it takes to write one.”
He said digital tickets, which no longer rely on officer’s handwritten notes, also “ensure everything is legible.”
Improving efficiency, saving money
The old paper tickets were part of an “out-of-date, inefficient system,” Barron said.
Once officers wrote out the handwritten ticket, it had to process through a series of steps in the police department, the prosecuting attorney’s office and the municipal court.
That lengthy process sometimes hindered people’s ability to pay their tickets in a timely manner, he said.
Bolivar municipal court clerk Teri Courtois echoed Barron’s sentiment.
“I expect to have tickets filter to our office a little sooner than they previously have, which means defendants will be able to take care of their responsibilities to the court sooner than they currently can,” she said via email. “Until we are better able to determine the processing time, we will still continue our rule to wait 10 days, so we can guarantee the ticket will be submitted to the court for the defendants’ convenience.”
Digital tickets are automatically uploaded through a batch upload each night, Barron said, helping make sure “the person and the court know the same information quickly.”
“It streamlines the whole thing, making it easier to process information and get answers to questions,” Barron said. “It improves efficiency all around.”
Courtois said court staff is hopeful the new system will make everything easier.
“The new ticketing software will export all of the tickets to our court management system, (so) we will no longer need to enter every single ticket into our database,” Courtois said. “This will decrease processing time and the likelihood of human error between PD and the court.”
However, she said daily processes should remain largely the same for court staff.
Hoping it will help with more than just processes, Barron said the digital system is also more cost effective.
The monthly lease for nine handheld units is around $1,600 and includes the devices, printer paper, supplies, software licensing and web hosting, Barron said.
