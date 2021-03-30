A teenager from Buffalo was hurt in a two-car crash in Polk County at around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the 16-year-old boy was southbound on Rt. J, 3 miles northeast of Halfway, in a 1998 GMC Sierra when he crossed the centerline of the highway and struck a northbound 1990 Chevy Silverado driven by Thomas M. Williams, 49, of Halfway.
The juvenile was not named in the report.
The teenager, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries, per the report. He was taken by personal vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
The report did not list injuries for Thomas, who was wearing a seat belt.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Wade’s Towing of Elkland, the report stated.
Sergeant S.W. Long investigated the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.