A Pleasant Hope teenager suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle wreck in Greene County just before noon Wednesday, March 25.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Wyatt Chapman, 18, was injured when his westbound 1990 Dodge Ram pickup ran off the right side of Rt. CC about 2.5 miles west of Fair Grove. The report said Chapman then overcorrected, and his pickup drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Chapman wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to the report. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
The vehicle was totaled and towed by Terry’s Wrecker.
Trooper D.W. Henley investigated the wreck.
