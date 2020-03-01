A Springfield teen was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Mo. 123 about 3 miles north of Eudora on Tuesday morning, Feb. 25.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Samantha Toombs, 17, of Springfield was southbound on Mo. 123 in a 2016 Chevy Malibu when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a culvert, became airborne, returned to the roadway and overturned.
Toombs, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries in the wreck, the report stated. It added that the vehicle’s damage was extensive.
Toombs was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. The vehicle was towed by Nelson’s Towing.
Trooper Cpl. S.W. Long investigated the wreck.
