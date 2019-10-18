A former Good Samaritan Boys Ranch resident accused of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old at the facility last year has been formally sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court.
According to court records, Circuit Judge Michael O. Hendrickson formally sentenced Jordan Samuel Reeves of West Plains, born in 2000, to 15 years in prison, with the possibility of probation pursuant to successful completion of a 120-day institutional treatment program.
Court records indicate the sentence was in accordance with a plea deal, which saw Reeves plead guilty in July to class B felony second-degree child molestation — child less than 12.
As the BH-FP previously reported, the probable cause statement said deputies were called to the Boys Ranch, 5549 Rt. K in Brighton, in 2018 after Reeves told a staff member the victim had exposed himself.
Staff members checked video surveillance of the dorm room, which showed the incident, the statement said.
Reeves was questioned by Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives and said he “had sexual thoughts about several members of the dorm he had been assigned to, including the victim,” the statement said.
The statement said Reeves told detectives “he had decided on the victim as a more likely option as he was younger and … is attracted to younger kids.”
