TGI Friday: Fair enters second night

3A-4A-Fair FRIDAY-MUST RUN-DSC_9188.jpeg

 

Friday, June 18, brought day two of the fair, as well as the poultry, goat and rabbit shows. Attendees were also entertained by two competitions, the rooster crowing contest and the 4H/FFA Youth Super Farmer faceoff.

The following results are printed as they were provided to the BH-FP.

Scenes from Friday at the fair

POULTRY SHOW

Junior Showmanship – Ellie Samek

Senior Showman – Keisha Stephen

Rooster Crowing Contest – Alexis Sole, Ryan Wells, 1st; Garrett Samek, Sam Sole, 2nd; Keisha Stephan, 3rd

Grand Champion  Show – Keisha Stephen, Ava Griffith 

Champion Live Market – Ryan Wells

Champion Bantam Rooster – Keisha Stephen

Champion Bantam Hen – Keisha Stephen

Grand  Champion Bantam Cockerel – Ava Griffith; Reserve Champion Bantam Cockerel – Jordan Tucker

Grand Champion Bantam Pullet – Jordan Tucker; Reserve Champion Bantam Pullet – Keisha Stephen

Grand Champion LF Rooster – Keisha Stephan

Grand Champion LF Cockerel – Ellie Samek

Grand Champion LF Hen – Garrett Samek; Reserve Champion LF Hen – Ellie Samek

Grand Champion LF Pullet – Keisha Stephen; Reserve Champion LF Pullet – Jordan Tucker

Grand Champion Waterfowl -  Ava Griffith; Reserve Champion Waterfowl - Keisha Stephen  

Ryan Wells, 2 blue ribbons, 3 red ribbons, white ribbon

Keisha Stephen, 9 blue ribbons, red ribbon

Ava Griffith, 4 blue ribbons, red ribbon

Jordan Tucker, 3 blue ribbons, red ribbon

Garrett Samek, 2 blue ribbons, 2 red ribbons

Alexis Sole, blue ribbon, 2 red ribbons, white ribbon

Sam Sole, blue ribbon, 3 red ribbons, white ribbon

Ellie Samek, 2 blue ribbons

Claire Mulligan, 2 red ribbons

Shiloh Miller, red ribbon

GOAT SHOW

Pee Wee – Faith Sole

Junior Showman Meat Goat – Bailee Vogel, grand champion; Lucas Alexander, reserve grand champion

Senior Showman Meat Goat -  Ryan Wells

Senior Showman Dairy Goat – Sam Sole

 

Alpine

Alexis Sole – blue ribbon, 1st place; Sam Sole –  blue ribbons,  1st place

Grand Champion – Sam Sole; Reserve Grand Champion – Alexis Sole

 

Lamancha

Sam Sole – blue ribbon, 1st place Alexis Sole – 3  blue ribbons, 2-1st place;  2nd place

Grand Champion – Alexis Sole ; Reserve Grand Champion – Sam Sole

 

Nubian

Sam Sole – 2 blue ribbons, 2-1st place; Alexis Sole – blue ribbon; 2nd place

Grand Champion – Sam Sole; Grand Champion Buck – Sam Sole

 

Meat Goat Boer

Sam Sole, blue ribbon, 5th place; James Dinsmore, 3 blue ribbons, 1st place, 2nd place, 4th place; Clayton Dinsmore, 3 blue ribbons, 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place; Bailee Vogel, 2 blue ribbons, 2 1st place; Lucy LeMaster, 4 blue ribbons, 2 -1st place, 2 – 2nd place

Grand Champion – Bailee Vogel; Reserve Champion – Lucy LeMaster

 

Spanish

Lucas Alexander, blue ribbon, 1st place; Travis Alexander, blue ribbon, 2nd place; Ryan Wells, blue ribbon, 3rd place

Grand Champion – Lucas Alexander; Reserve Grand Champion – Travis Alexander

 

Cross

Lucas Alexander, 3 blue ribbons, 3-1st place; Travis Alexander, blue ribbon, 2nd place

Grand & Reserve Champion – Lucas Alexander

 

Meat Wether

Bailee Vogel, blue ribbon, 1st place; James Dinsmore, blue ribbon, 2nd place; Lucy LeMaster, blue ribbon, 3rd place; Lucas Alexander, blue ribbon, 4th place; Travis Alexander, blue ribbon, 5th place; Ryan Wells, blue ribbon, 6th place; Clayton Dinsmore, blue ribbon, 7th place

RABBIT SHOW

Best in Show – Jayden Carter with Californian

Reserve in Show – Jordan Tucker with Jersey Wooly

Champion Mix Breed – Jordan Tucker

Reserve Champion Mix Breed – Ryan Well

Grand Champion Single Fryer – Sophia Carter

Reserve Champion Single Fryer – Jayden Carter

Senior Showmanship – Ryan Wells

Junior Showmanship – Garrett Samek

Fur Class – Sam Sole, 1st; Emily Winder, 2nd; Ryan Wells, 3rd

Jordan Tucker, 5 blue ribbons, red ribbon; Ryan Wells, 5 blue ribbons, 3 red ribbons, white ribbon; Emily Winder, 4 blue ribbons, 4 red ribbons, 2 white ribbons; Stella Garretson, 2 blue ribbons; Garrett Samek, blue ribbon, white ribbon; Sam Sole, 4 blue ribbons, white ribbon;  Sophia Carter, 11 blue ribbons, 2 red ribbons, white ribbon; Jayden Carter, 13 blue ribbons, 3 red ribbons.

 

 

SUPER FARMER

1st Place – Bolivar FFA , Abby Welch, Kahl Berry, Christian Jenkins

2nd Place – Pleasant Hope FFA

3rd Place – Fair Play FFA

4th Place – Humansville FFA

