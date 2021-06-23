TGI Friday: Fair enters second night

Friday, June 18, brought day two of the fair, as well as the poultry, goat and rabbit shows. Attendees were also entertained by two competitions, the rooster crowing contest and the 4H/FFA Youth Super Farmer faceoff.
The following results are printed as they were provided to the BH-FP.
POULTRY SHOW
Junior Showmanship – Ellie Samek
Senior Showman – Keisha Stephen
Rooster Crowing Contest – Alexis Sole, Ryan Wells, 1st; Garrett Samek, Sam Sole, 2nd; Keisha Stephan, 3rd
Grand Champion Show – Keisha Stephen, Ava Griffith
Champion Live Market – Ryan Wells
Champion Bantam Rooster – Keisha Stephen
Champion Bantam Hen – Keisha Stephen
Grand Champion Bantam Cockerel – Ava Griffith; Reserve Champion Bantam Cockerel – Jordan Tucker
Grand Champion Bantam Pullet – Jordan Tucker; Reserve Champion Bantam Pullet – Keisha Stephen
Grand Champion LF Rooster – Keisha Stephan
Grand Champion LF Cockerel – Ellie Samek
Grand Champion LF Hen – Garrett Samek; Reserve Champion LF Hen – Ellie Samek
Grand Champion LF Pullet – Keisha Stephen; Reserve Champion LF Pullet – Jordan Tucker
Grand Champion Waterfowl - Ava Griffith; Reserve Champion Waterfowl - Keisha Stephen
Ryan Wells, 2 blue ribbons, 3 red ribbons, white ribbon
Keisha Stephen, 9 blue ribbons, red ribbon
Ava Griffith, 4 blue ribbons, red ribbon
Jordan Tucker, 3 blue ribbons, red ribbon
Garrett Samek, 2 blue ribbons, 2 red ribbons
Alexis Sole, blue ribbon, 2 red ribbons, white ribbon
Sam Sole, blue ribbon, 3 red ribbons, white ribbon
Ellie Samek, 2 blue ribbons
Claire Mulligan, 2 red ribbons
Shiloh Miller, red ribbon
GOAT SHOW
Pee Wee – Faith Sole
Junior Showman Meat Goat – Bailee Vogel, grand champion; Lucas Alexander, reserve grand champion
Senior Showman Meat Goat - Ryan Wells
Senior Showman Dairy Goat – Sam Sole
Alpine
Alexis Sole – blue ribbon, 1st place; Sam Sole – blue ribbons, 1st place
Grand Champion – Sam Sole; Reserve Grand Champion – Alexis Sole
Lamancha
Sam Sole – blue ribbon, 1st place Alexis Sole – 3 blue ribbons, 2-1st place; 2nd place
Grand Champion – Alexis Sole ; Reserve Grand Champion – Sam Sole
Nubian
Sam Sole – 2 blue ribbons, 2-1st place; Alexis Sole – blue ribbon; 2nd place
Grand Champion – Sam Sole; Grand Champion Buck – Sam Sole
Meat Goat Boer
Sam Sole, blue ribbon, 5th place; James Dinsmore, 3 blue ribbons, 1st place, 2nd place, 4th place; Clayton Dinsmore, 3 blue ribbons, 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place; Bailee Vogel, 2 blue ribbons, 2 1st place; Lucy LeMaster, 4 blue ribbons, 2 -1st place, 2 – 2nd place
Grand Champion – Bailee Vogel; Reserve Champion – Lucy LeMaster
Spanish
Lucas Alexander, blue ribbon, 1st place; Travis Alexander, blue ribbon, 2nd place; Ryan Wells, blue ribbon, 3rd place
Grand Champion – Lucas Alexander; Reserve Grand Champion – Travis Alexander
Cross
Lucas Alexander, 3 blue ribbons, 3-1st place; Travis Alexander, blue ribbon, 2nd place
Grand & Reserve Champion – Lucas Alexander
Meat Wether
Bailee Vogel, blue ribbon, 1st place; James Dinsmore, blue ribbon, 2nd place; Lucy LeMaster, blue ribbon, 3rd place; Lucas Alexander, blue ribbon, 4th place; Travis Alexander, blue ribbon, 5th place; Ryan Wells, blue ribbon, 6th place; Clayton Dinsmore, blue ribbon, 7th place
RABBIT SHOW
Best in Show – Jayden Carter with Californian
Reserve in Show – Jordan Tucker with Jersey Wooly
Champion Mix Breed – Jordan Tucker
Reserve Champion Mix Breed – Ryan Well
Grand Champion Single Fryer – Sophia Carter
Reserve Champion Single Fryer – Jayden Carter
Senior Showmanship – Ryan Wells
Junior Showmanship – Garrett Samek
Fur Class – Sam Sole, 1st; Emily Winder, 2nd; Ryan Wells, 3rd
Jordan Tucker, 5 blue ribbons, red ribbon; Ryan Wells, 5 blue ribbons, 3 red ribbons, white ribbon; Emily Winder, 4 blue ribbons, 4 red ribbons, 2 white ribbons; Stella Garretson, 2 blue ribbons; Garrett Samek, blue ribbon, white ribbon; Sam Sole, 4 blue ribbons, white ribbon; Sophia Carter, 11 blue ribbons, 2 red ribbons, white ribbon; Jayden Carter, 13 blue ribbons, 3 red ribbons.
SUPER FARMER
1st Place – Bolivar FFA , Abby Welch, Kahl Berry, Christian Jenkins
2nd Place – Pleasant Hope FFA
3rd Place – Fair Play FFA
4th Place – Humansville FFA
