The 40th annual Festival of Christmas, sponsored by Southwest Baptist University and Community Outreach Ministries, will be presented at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in Mabee Chapel on SBU’s Bolivar campus.
Bolivar area residents are invited to observe the Christmas season at this free holiday program, which brings together the churches of Bolivar and surrounding communities for a spectacular Christmas celebration each year.
Christmas music will be provided by the Festival Choir, Flute Ensemble, SBU Wind Symphony and Chamber Orchestra. The Bolivar High School Concert Choir, directed by Morgan DeClue, and the Bolivar Intermediate School choir, directed by Kris McClard, also will be performing.
As part of the festival tradition, Community Outreach Ministries will collect a special offering to be used to purchase food for the Polk County Food Pantry to help those in need throughout the year.
For more information about the event, call 328-1644.
