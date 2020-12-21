The American Heritage Girls, sister organization to Trail Life USA, troop MO-0315 of Bolivar wish to thank the generosity of Bolivar citizens as they donated to our troop ministry at Dunnegan Memorial Park's Light The Park on Dec. 15.
Also, thank you for your generous donations to our local Salvation Army while ringing the bells at Walmart on Dec. 11.
We enjoyed seeing all who came out to the Christmas Parade, and we wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
— Eugene Everson, MO-0315
