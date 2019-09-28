Members of the Bolivar Police Department gather Thursday, Sept. 19, to receive a special thank you — in the form of a wall hanging. The hanging, made by Joy Tooman and Marge Speer, includes signatures from area residents and businesses. It was presented to the department as a way to say, “Thank you for all you do,” Speer told the BH-FP.
