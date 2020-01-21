The board of directors of Polk County Christian Social Ministries wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who had a part in making Share Your Christmas 2019 a wonderful success.
The people of Polk County opened their hearts and pocketbooks once again to help make this Christmas season brighter for these families. We appreciate each and every donation, whether it was a monetary donation, a can of food in a food drive, the purchase of a gift from the blessing trees or volunteering with set up and/or distribution, and your prayers.
Although it would be impossible to list every individual who was involved, as the list would be quite long and we don’t want to leave any name out, we do want to mention a few.
We want to send a big thanks to the churches that fill the gift bags for each individual. Many area churches work on this project all year long.
We are thankful for each age group chairman who spent many weeks planning and purchasing the items for the gift bags. What a blessing Nancy Harris, our angel tree coordinator, has been. She works so hard, going all over Polk County to make sure the trees have angels and picking up the gifts. She was also responsible for organizing groups of volunteers to work at Silver Dollar City as a fundraiser for SYC.
Thanks to Marion Diesel, Pat Johnson and Randy Lyman who served as SYC Coordinators for a job well done!
We are grateful for a company in Neosho for their donation of 600 dozen eggs, the cattlemen’s association for their donation of all the ground beef, and the Bolivar businessman, who wishes to remain anonymous, for his donation of all the apples and potatoes.
We want to thank the schools that held food drives.
Through the efforts of the Knights of Columbus many children got their wish for a bicycle. They work hard all year collecting bikes and repairing them.
Another business, Jenny’s Dry Cleaners, also works all year, accepting coats that they clean and store until distribution.
We are blessed to work with Bolivar First Assembly of God Church which donates the space needed to conduct an event this big.
We appreciate Salvation Army and OACAC for doing the initial screening of applicants and for Ozark Offset Printing for the printing of the angels and post cards we send. The Bolivar Herald-Free Press has been great to include articles about SYC.
We appreciate Karen McNickel for planning the meals for the volunteers the week of distribution. She feeds us well.
We are also thankful for those who donated their time and energy during distribution days, working both inside and outside to make sure there wasn’t a long wait for recipients.
We, the PCCSM Board, are humbled by your efforts and eagerness to help. We pray that the year 2020 will be filled with nothing but the best!
— PCCSM Board: Marcella Brown, Sheila Nothern, Leta Gass, Betty Doyle, Barbara Hensley, Carolyn Short, Sharon Drayton, Nancy Harris
