Last week, I saw two Bolivar policemen outside on South Pike, behind SBU by the basketball courts, with a little boy who looked lost or wandered off. He looked between the ages of 4 to 6, maybe younger. The two police officers stopped, got down on his level. The little boy was tearful but took the officers’ hands, and I’m assuming found his way back home again. The officers were calm and tender and just heartfelt. Made me feel good. And, I think this world needs more positive. So thank you to those wonderful men who helped the little guy.
— Kimberly Stiel
