That’s a wrap: Saturday concludes the fair

Saturday, June 19, saw the 74th annual Polk County Fair and Livestock Show draw to a close. The day opened with the swine and beef shows, as well as the kiddie tractor pull and kids games sponsored by Bolivar Kiwanis. Also on the agenda were the youth pig scramble, pie contest judging, the junior livestock auction, the community dinner and pie auction, with the SWMATPA tractor pull concluding the three-day tradition.
The following results are printed as they were provided to the BH-FP.
SWINE SHOW
Junior Showman – Melaney Abercrombie
Senior Showman – Addison Brown
Supreme Gilt Grand Champion – Willa Bruce; Reserve Champion – Maddox Robison
Pee Wee – Andon Brown, Avery Stokes, Charlotte Mayhugh, Emma Bolen, Emmett Sukovaty, Edward Roubidox, Drake Teague
Berkshire
Peighton Bolen, 1st, blue ribbon; Alana Kimmons, 2nd, 2 blue ribbons; Mylie Robison, blue ribbon; Kolby Thiemer, blue ribbon; Levi Teague, blue ribbon; Caylee Teague, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Gilt – Peighton Bolen; Reserve Grand Champion Gilt – Alana Kimmons
Chester White
Alana Kimmons, 1st, blue ribbon; Colby Stockstill, 2nd, blue ribbon; Colby Stockstill, 1st, blue ribbon; Braxton Gambriel, 2nd, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Gilt – Alana Kimmons; Reserve Champion Gilt – Colby Stockstill
Grand Champion Boar – Colby Stockstill; Reserve Champion Boar – Braxton Gambriel
Cross Bred
Lila Brown, 1st, blue ribbon; Willa Bruce, 1st, 2 blue ribbons; Makena Robison, 2nd, blue ribbon; Garrett Samek, 1st, blue ribbon; Bentley Stokes, blue ribbon; Melaney Abercrombie, blue ribbon; Kolby Thiemer, blue ribbon; Mayhugh Cowen, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Gilt – Willa Bruce; Reserve Champion Gilt – Lila Brown
Duroc
Maddix Robison, 1st, blue ribbon; Garrett Samek, 2nd, blue ribbon; Ellie Samek, 1st, blue ribbon; Mia Thrasher, 2nd, blue ribbon; Bentley Stokes, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Gilt – Maddix Robison; Reserve Champion Gilt – Ellie Samek
Other Breds
Levi Teague, 1st, blue ribbon; Mia Thrasher, 1st, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Gilt – Levi Teague; Reserve Champion Gilt – Mia Thrasher
Spotted
Kane Thiemer, 1st, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Gilt – Kane Thiemer
Yorkshire
Braxton Gambriel, 1st, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Gilt – Braxton Gambriel
Market Hog
All blue ribbons. Lila Brown, 1st place, 2 ribbons; Addison Brown, 2-1st place; Willa Bruce, 1st place, 2 ribbons; Ellie Samek, 3 ribbons; Bentley Stokes, 2 ribbons; Garrett Samek, 2 ribbons; Cowen Mayhugh; Melaney Abercrombie; Cotton Mayhugh; Colby Stockstill; Peighton Bolen; Braxton Gambriel; Jacob Abercrombie; Maddox Robison; Makena Robison; Mylie Robison
Grand Champion Market Hog – Addison Brown; Reserve Champion Market Hog – Willa Bruce
Grand Champion Prospective Barrow – Addison Brown; Reserve Champion Prospective Barrow – Lila Brown
BEEF SHOW
Junior Showman – Payton Henderson
Senior Showman – Colin McIntyre
Supreme Champion Female – Paige Henderson
Supreme Champion Bull – Claire McIntyre
Polk County Premier Female – Colin McIntyre
Market Steer Champion - Clara Farran
Pee Wee
Baylee Thomas, Everly Obley, Shayieval Hall
Bucket Class
Autumn White, 2 blue ribbons; Micah Clemons, blue ribbon; Shawn Cushing, blue ribbon
Market Steer
Clara Farran, 1st, 2 blue ribbons; Peyton Artz, 2nd, blue ribbon; Trista Humphrey, blue ribbon; Celeste Mast, 2 blue ribbons; Josie Toombs, blue ribbon; Alyssa Robertson, blue ribbon; Cody Robertson, blue ribbon; Hope Greuf, blue ribbon
Angus
Alyssa Robertson, 1st, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Heifer – Alyssa Robertson
Charolais
Kendall Forgey, 1st, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Heifer – Kendall Forgey
Simmental
Shelby Mankey, 3- 1st , 3- blue ribbons; Grace Erickson, 1st &2nd , 2- blue ribbon; Kendall Forgey, 2nd , blue ribbon; Lexi Clemons, 3rd , blue ribbon; Colin McIntyre, 1st , blue ribbon; Jr. Clemons, 2nd , blue ribbon; Gabrielle Glaser, 1st & 2nd , 2 blue ribbons; Claire McIntyre, 1st, blue ribbon; Adison Humble, 1st, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Heifer – Colin McIntyre; Reserve Champion Heifer – Shelby Mankey
Grand Champion Cow/Calf – Grace Erickson
Grand Champion Bull – Claire McIntyre; Reserve Champion Bull– Adison Humble
Gelbvieh
Trista Humphrey, 1st, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Heifer – Trista Humphrey
Hereford
Jordan Tucker, 2-1st, 3 blue ribbons; Jett McConnaugh, 1st, blue ribbon; Payton Henderson, 2nd, blue ribbon; Emma Hancock, 2nd; 3 blue ribbons; Loralei Myers, blue ribbon; Josie Toombs,1st; 2- blue ribbons; Jessie Toombs, blue ribbon; Mary Warden, 2 blue ribbons; Caleb Warden, 2nd; 2 blue ribbons; Paige Henderson, 1st place, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Heifer – Jett McConnaughy; Reserve Champion Heifer – Payton Henderson
Grand Champion Cow/Calf – Jordan Tucker
Shorthorn
Bobby Wilson, 2-1st place, 3 blue ribbons
Grand & Reserve Champion Heifer – Bobby Wilson
Grand Champion Bull – Bobby Wilson
Other
Claire McIntyre, 1st, blue ribbon; Taylor Miller, 2nd, blue ribbon; Harper Obley, 3rd, blue ribbon; Devin Cushing, 1st, 4th & 5th, 3 blue ribbons; Harper Obley, 1st, blue ribbon; Chelsea Campopiano, 1st & 2nd, 2 blue ribbons; Celeste Mast, 3rd & 4th, 2 blue ribbons; Anna Malott, blue ribbons; Hayden Thurman, 1st, blue ribbon; Kendall Neely, 2nd, blue ribbon; Jodhaa Dhanelapani, 3rd, blue ribbon; Mason Neely, 4th, blue ribbon; Trista Humphrey, 1st, blue ribbon; Elijah Malott, 2nd place, blue ribbon; Nicole Say, 2nd, blue ribbon; Emily Malott, 3rd, blue ribbon; Conner Neely, 1st, blue ribbon; Shawn Cushing,1st, 2nd & 4th, 3 blue ribbons; Shayierra Hall, 3rd, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Heifer – Claire McIntyre; Reserve Champion Heifer – Hayden Thurman
Grand Champion Cow/Calf – Shawn Cushing
Grand Champion Bull – Devin Cushing
Cross
Hadley Artz, 1st, blue ribbon; Clara Farran, 2nd, blue ribbon; Keaton Bolen, 3rd, blue ribbon; Ryan Wells, 4th ,blue ribbon; Grace Erickson, 1st, blue ribbon; Jordan Tucker, 1st & 5th, 2 blue ribbons; Ryan Wells, 1st, blue ribbon; John Clemons, 1st, blue ribbon; Paige Henderson, 1st, blue ribbon; Harper Obley, 2nd, blue ribbon; Bayleigh Hunziger, blue ribbon; Ava Griffin, 4th, blue ribbon
Grand Champion Heifer – Paige Henderson; Reserve Champion Heifer – Grace Erickson
Grand Champion Cow/Calf – Ryan Wells
Grand Champion Bull – John Clemons
PIG SCRAMBLE
Allison Turner, Ellie Ankrom, Reese Wilson, Shiloh Miller, Ryker Wilson, Easton Williamson, Clayton Dinsmore, Kolt Hill.
PIE CONTEST
Open Cream, Pudding, Custard Pie Contest
1st place, blue ribbon, Grand Champion Pie, Cheryl Sliffe of Bolivar, Peanut Butter Pie
2nd place, blue ribbon, Katie Garretson of Polk, French Silk Cream Pie
3rd place, blue ribbon, Linda Routh of Humansville, Sour Cream Raisin Pie
4th place, white ribbon, Evan Kemp of Bolivar, French Silk Peanut Butter Pie
Youth Cream, Pudding, Custard Pie Contest
1st place, blue ribbon, Elena Kallenbach of Bolivar, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
2nd place, blue ribbon, Ellie Samek of Bolivar, Pumpkin Pie
Open Nut/Fruit Pie Contest
1st place, blue ribbon, Rhonda Agee of Halfway, Cherry Pie
2nd place, blue ribbon, Katie Garretson of Polk, Peach Pie
3rd place, blue ribbon, Linda Routh of Humansville, Raisin Pie
4th place (tie), blue ribbon, Cheryl Sliffe of Bolivar, Gooseberry Pie
4th place (tie), blue ribbon, Val Noblitt of Bolivar, Gooseberry Pie
5th place (tie), blue ribbon, Linda Routh of Humansville, Pecan Pie
5th place (tie), blue ribbon, Evan Kemp of Bolivar, Pineapple Meringue Pie
Youth Nut/Fruit Pie Contest
1st place, blue ribbon, Anna Roberts of Bolivar, Strawberry Pie
2nd place, blue ribbon, Allorah Collins of Bolivar, Blueberry Pie
OTHER RESULTS FROM THE FAIR
Farm mechanics show
Bolivar FFA Members
Seth Kirby, Edward Kuhn, Jordan West, Chris Snider, Mary Grace Warden, Chandler Welch – blue ribbons; Isaac Jenkins, Jacob Hale – red ribbons
Grand Champion – Seth Kirby; Reserve Champion – Edward Kuhn
4-H
The following were awarded Grand Champion exhibits at the Polk County 4-H Exhibit night held Monday, June 14: Ellie Samek (3), Josie Toombs, Gabriella Holley, Viney Stewart, Curtis Dickerson (2), Trenton Routh, Boone Stewart(2), Garrett Samek.
The following were awarded Reserve Grand Champion exhibits: Emma Hancock, Viney Stewart (2), Shiloh Miller, Jackson Schuber.
Iron Skillet Award (sponsored by former Representative Sue Entlicher) – Gabriella Holley
Wilma Jean Lower Memorial Award in Clothing & Textiles – Viney Stewart
Wilma Jean Lower Memorial Award in Beef – Josie Toombs
Clover Kids – all received participation ribbons
Aliza Miller, 3 ribbons; Ellyanna Holley, ribbon; Mara Crosswhite, 8 ribbons; Colton Routh, 2 ribbons; Avery Martin, 5 ribbons; Imy Manning, 3 ribbons; James Mulligan, 3 ribbons.
Arts & Crafts - Katie Glover, 2 red ribbons, white ribbon; Ellie Samek, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Emma Hancock, red ribbon; Claire Mulligan, red ribbon; Garrett Samek, red ribbon
Beef – Josie Toombs, blue ribbon OEF, MSF
Breads – Gabriella Holley, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF
Clothing – Viney Stewart, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Gabriella Holley, red ribbon
Communications – Curtis Dickerson, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF
Crochet – Emma Hancock, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Ellie Samek, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF
Foods – Shiloh Miller, red ribbon; Gabriella Holley, red ribbon; Sara Glover, 2 red ribbons, 2 OEF, 2 MSF; Katie Glover, 3 red ribbons, 2 OEF, 2 MSF; Ellie Samek, red ribbon; Emma Hancock, red ribbon; Garrett Samek, red ribbon
Gardening – Garrett Samek, red ribbon; Ellie Samek, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF
Health and Fitness – Sara Glover, white ribbon
Knitting – Jacob Schuber, 2 blue ribbons, 2 red ribbons, 2 OEF, 2 MSF
Meats – Boone Stewart, blue ribbon; Viney Stewart, blue ribbon; Curtis Dickerson, blue ribbon; Blake Maxwell, blue ribbon
Outdoor Adventure – Katie Glover, red ribbon
Photography – Emily Rains, 3 blue ribbons, 5 red ribbons, 2 white ribbons, 3 OEF, 3 MSF; Emma Hancock, 2 blue ribbons, red ribbon, 2 OEF, 2 MSF; Ellie Samek, 3 blue ribbons, red ribbon, 3 OEF, 3 MSF; Garrett Samek, blue ribbon, red ribbon, OEF, MSF
Quilting – Boone Stewart, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF
Sheep – Shiloh Miller, blue ribbon, red ribbon, OEF, MSF
Shooting Sports – Beckett Miller, red ribbon; Jacob Schuber, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Jackson Schuber, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Trenton Routh, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Weston Routh, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Mayson James Dinsmore, red ribbon, OEF, MSF; Clayton Dinsmore, red ribbon, OEF, MSF; Blake Maxwell, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF
Sport Fishing – Boone Stewart, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Viney Stewart, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Beckett Miller, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF
Swine – Garrett Samek, red ribbon
Tractors – Boone Stewart, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF
Vet Science – Ellie Samek, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF
Welding –Garrett Samek, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF
Wildlife – Elyana Baker, blue ribbon, red ribbon, OEF, MSF; Lyla Hammons, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Katie Glover, red ribbon
