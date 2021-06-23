You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

That’s a wrap: Saturday concludes the fair

  • 0
  • 6 min to read
12A-13A-Fair SATURDAY-MUST RUN-DSC_9400.jpeg

 

Saturday, June 19, saw the 74th annual Polk County Fair and Livestock Show draw to a close. The day opened with the swine and beef shows, as well as the kiddie tractor pull and kids games sponsored by Bolivar Kiwanis. Also on the agenda were the youth pig scramble, pie contest judging, the junior livestock auction, the community dinner and pie auction, with the SWMATPA tractor pull concluding the three-day tradition.

 

The following results are printed as they were provided to the BH-FP.

Scenes from Saturday at the fair

+43 
+43 
12A-13A-Fair SATURDAY-MUST RUN-DSC_9487.jpg
+43 
+43 
12A-13A-Fair SATURDAY-MUST RUN-DSC_9503.jpeg
+43 
+43 
12A-13A-Fair SATURDAY-MUST RUN-DSC_9603.jpeg
+43 
+43 
WEB-Fair SATURDAY-DSC_9382.jpeg
+43 
+43 
WEB-Fair SATURDAY-DSC_9454.jpeg

SWINE SHOW

Junior Showman – Melaney Abercrombie

Senior Showman – Addison Brown

Supreme Gilt Grand Champion – Willa Bruce; Reserve Champion – Maddox Robison

Pee Wee – Andon Brown, Avery Stokes, Charlotte Mayhugh, Emma Bolen, Emmett Sukovaty, Edward Roubidox, Drake Teague

 

Berkshire

Peighton Bolen, 1st, blue ribbon; Alana Kimmons, 2nd, 2 blue ribbons; Mylie Robison, blue ribbon; Kolby Thiemer, blue ribbon; Levi Teague, blue ribbon; Caylee Teague, blue ribbon

Grand Champion Gilt – Peighton Bolen; Reserve Grand Champion Gilt – Alana Kimmons

 

Chester White

Alana Kimmons, 1st,  blue ribbon; Colby Stockstill, 2nd, blue ribbon; Colby Stockstill, 1st, blue ribbon; Braxton Gambriel, 2nd, blue ribbon

Grand Champion Gilt – Alana Kimmons; Reserve Champion Gilt – Colby Stockstill

Grand Champion Boar – Colby Stockstill; Reserve Champion Boar – Braxton Gambriel

 

Cross Bred

Lila Brown, 1st, blue ribbon; Willa Bruce, 1st, 2 blue ribbons; Makena Robison, 2nd, blue ribbon; Garrett Samek, 1st, blue ribbon; Bentley Stokes, blue ribbon; Melaney Abercrombie, blue ribbon; Kolby Thiemer, blue ribbon; Mayhugh Cowen, blue ribbon

Grand Champion Gilt – Willa Bruce; Reserve Champion Gilt – Lila Brown

 

Duroc

Maddix Robison, 1st, blue ribbon; Garrett Samek, 2nd, blue ribbon; Ellie Samek, 1st, blue ribbon; Mia Thrasher, 2nd, blue ribbon; Bentley Stokes, blue ribbon

Grand Champion Gilt – Maddix Robison; Reserve Champion Gilt – Ellie Samek

 

Other Breds

Levi Teague, 1st, blue ribbon; Mia Thrasher, 1st, blue ribbon

Grand Champion Gilt – Levi Teague; Reserve Champion Gilt – Mia Thrasher

 

Spotted

Kane Thiemer, 1st, blue ribbon

Grand Champion Gilt – Kane Thiemer

 

Yorkshire

Braxton Gambriel, 1st, blue ribbon

Grand Champion Gilt – Braxton Gambriel

 

Market Hog

All blue ribbons. Lila Brown, 1st place, 2 ribbons; Addison Brown, 2-1st place; Willa Bruce, 1st place, 2 ribbons; Ellie Samek, 3 ribbons; Bentley Stokes, 2 ribbons; Garrett Samek, 2 ribbons; Cowen Mayhugh; Melaney Abercrombie; Cotton Mayhugh; Colby Stockstill; Peighton Bolen; Braxton Gambriel; Jacob Abercrombie; Maddox Robison; Makena Robison; Mylie Robison

Grand Champion Market Hog – Addison Brown; Reserve Champion Market Hog – Willa Bruce

Grand Champion Prospective Barrow – Addison Brown; Reserve Champion Prospective Barrow – Lila Brown

BEEF SHOW

Junior Showman – Payton Henderson

Senior Showman – Colin McIntyre

Supreme Champion Female – Paige Henderson

Supreme Champion Bull – Claire McIntyre

Polk County Premier Female – Colin McIntyre

Market Steer Champion - Clara Farran

 

Pee Wee

Baylee Thomas, Everly Obley, Shayieval Hall

 

Bucket Class

Autumn White, 2 blue ribbons; Micah Clemons, blue ribbon; Shawn Cushing, blue ribbon

 

Market  Steer

Clara Farran, 1st, 2 blue ribbons; Peyton Artz, 2nd, blue ribbon; Trista Humphrey, blue ribbon; Celeste Mast, 2 blue ribbons; Josie Toombs, blue ribbon; Alyssa Robertson, blue ribbon; Cody Robertson, blue ribbon; Hope Greuf, blue ribbon

 

Angus

Alyssa Robertson, 1st, blue ribbon

Grand Champion Heifer – Alyssa Robertson

 

Charolais

Kendall Forgey, 1st, blue ribbon

Grand Champion Heifer – Kendall Forgey

 

Simmental

Shelby Mankey, 3- 1st , 3- blue ribbons; Grace Erickson, 1st &2nd , 2- blue ribbon; Kendall Forgey, 2nd , blue ribbon; Lexi Clemons, 3rd , blue ribbon; Colin McIntyre, 1st , blue ribbon; Jr. Clemons, 2nd , blue ribbon; Gabrielle Glaser, 1st & 2nd , 2 blue ribbons; Claire McIntyre, 1st, blue ribbon; Adison Humble, 1st, blue ribbon

Grand Champion Heifer – Colin McIntyre; Reserve Champion Heifer – Shelby Mankey

Grand Champion Cow/Calf – Grace Erickson

Grand Champion Bull – Claire McIntyre; Reserve Champion Bull– Adison Humble

 

Gelbvieh

Trista Humphrey, 1st, blue ribbon

Grand Champion Heifer – Trista Humphrey

 

Hereford

Jordan Tucker, 2-1st, 3 blue ribbons; Jett McConnaugh, 1st, blue ribbon; Payton Henderson, 2nd, blue ribbon; Emma Hancock, 2nd; 3  blue ribbons; Loralei Myers, blue ribbon; Josie Toombs,1st; 2- blue ribbons; Jessie Toombs, blue ribbon; Mary Warden,  2 blue ribbons; Caleb Warden, 2nd;  2 blue ribbons; Paige Henderson, 1st place, blue ribbon

 

Grand Champion Heifer – Jett McConnaughy; Reserve Champion Heifer – Payton Henderson

Grand Champion Cow/Calf – Jordan Tucker

 

Shorthorn

Bobby Wilson, 2-1st place, 3 blue ribbons

Grand & Reserve Champion Heifer – Bobby Wilson

Grand Champion Bull – Bobby Wilson

 

Other

Claire McIntyre, 1st, blue ribbon; Taylor Miller, 2nd, blue ribbon; Harper Obley, 3rd, blue ribbon; Devin Cushing, 1st, 4th & 5th, 3 blue ribbons; Harper Obley, 1st, blue ribbon; Chelsea Campopiano, 1st & 2nd, 2 blue ribbons; Celeste Mast, 3rd & 4th, 2 blue ribbons; Anna Malott, blue ribbons; Hayden Thurman, 1st, blue ribbon; Kendall Neely, 2nd, blue ribbon; Jodhaa Dhanelapani, 3rd, blue ribbon; Mason Neely, 4th, blue ribbon; Trista Humphrey, 1st, blue ribbon; Elijah Malott, 2nd place, blue ribbon;  Nicole Say, 2nd, blue ribbon; Emily Malott, 3rd, blue ribbon; Conner Neely, 1st, blue ribbon; Shawn Cushing,1st, 2nd & 4th, 3 blue ribbons; Shayierra Hall, 3rd, blue ribbon

Grand Champion Heifer – Claire McIntyre; Reserve Champion Heifer – Hayden Thurman

Grand Champion Cow/Calf – Shawn Cushing

Grand Champion Bull – Devin Cushing

 

Cross

Hadley Artz, 1st, blue ribbon; Clara Farran, 2nd, blue ribbon; Keaton Bolen, 3rd, blue ribbon; Ryan Wells, 4th ,blue ribbon; Grace Erickson, 1st, blue ribbon; Jordan Tucker, 1st & 5th,  2 blue ribbons; Ryan Wells, 1st, blue ribbon; John Clemons, 1st, blue ribbon; Paige Henderson, 1st, blue ribbon; Harper Obley, 2nd, blue ribbon; Bayleigh Hunziger, blue ribbon; Ava Griffin, 4th, blue ribbon

Grand Champion Heifer – Paige Henderson; Reserve Champion Heifer – Grace Erickson

Grand Champion Cow/Calf – Ryan Wells

Grand Champion Bull – John Clemons

PIG SCRAMBLE

Allison Turner, Ellie Ankrom, Reese Wilson, Shiloh Miller, Ryker Wilson, Easton Williamson, Clayton Dinsmore, Kolt Hill.

PIE CONTEST

Open Cream, Pudding, Custard Pie Contest

1st place, blue ribbon, Grand Champion Pie, Cheryl Sliffe of Bolivar, Peanut Butter Pie 

2nd place, blue ribbon, Katie Garretson of Polk, French Silk Cream Pie

3rd place, blue ribbon, Linda Routh of Humansville, Sour Cream Raisin Pie

4th place, white ribbon, Evan Kemp of Bolivar, French Silk Peanut Butter Pie

 

Youth Cream, Pudding, Custard Pie Contest

1st place, blue ribbon, Elena Kallenbach of Bolivar, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

2nd place, blue ribbon, Ellie Samek of Bolivar, Pumpkin Pie

 

 

Open Nut/Fruit Pie Contest 

1st place, blue ribbon, Rhonda Agee of Halfway, Cherry Pie

2nd place, blue ribbon, Katie Garretson of Polk, Peach Pie

3rd place, blue ribbon, Linda Routh of Humansville, Raisin Pie

4th place (tie), blue ribbon, Cheryl Sliffe of Bolivar, Gooseberry Pie

4th place (tie), blue ribbon, Val Noblitt of Bolivar, Gooseberry Pie

5th place (tie), blue ribbon, Linda Routh of Humansville, Pecan Pie

5th place (tie), blue ribbon, Evan Kemp of Bolivar, Pineapple Meringue Pie

 

Youth Nut/Fruit Pie Contest

1st place, blue ribbon, Anna Roberts of Bolivar, Strawberry Pie

2nd place, blue ribbon, Allorah Collins of Bolivar, Blueberry Pie

OTHER RESULTS FROM THE FAIR

Farm mechanics show

Bolivar FFA Members

Seth Kirby, Edward Kuhn, Jordan West, Chris  Snider, Mary Grace Warden, Chandler Welch – blue ribbons; Isaac Jenkins, Jacob Hale – red ribbons

Grand Champion – Seth Kirby; Reserve Champion – Edward Kuhn

 

4-H

The following were awarded Grand Champion exhibits at the Polk County 4-H Exhibit night held Monday, June 14:  Ellie Samek (3), Josie Toombs, Gabriella Holley, Viney Stewart, Curtis Dickerson (2), Trenton Routh, Boone Stewart(2), Garrett Samek. 

 

The following were awarded Reserve Grand Champion exhibits: Emma Hancock, Viney Stewart (2), Shiloh Miller, Jackson Schuber. 

Iron Skillet Award (sponsored by former Representative Sue Entlicher) – Gabriella Holley

Wilma Jean Lower Memorial Award in Clothing & Textiles – Viney Stewart

Wilma Jean Lower Memorial Award in Beef – Josie Toombs

Clover Kids – all received participation ribbons

Aliza Miller, 3 ribbons; Ellyanna Holley, ribbon; Mara Crosswhite, 8 ribbons; Colton Routh, 2 ribbons; Avery Martin, 5 ribbons; Imy Manning, 3 ribbons; James Mulligan, 3 ribbons.

Arts & Crafts - Katie Glover, 2 red ribbons, white ribbon; Ellie Samek, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Emma Hancock, red ribbon; Claire Mulligan, red ribbon; Garrett Samek, red ribbon

Beef – Josie Toombs, blue ribbon OEF, MSF

Breads – Gabriella Holley, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF

Clothing – Viney Stewart, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Gabriella Holley, red ribbon  

Communications – Curtis Dickerson, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF

Crochet – Emma Hancock, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Ellie Samek,  blue ribbon,  OEF,  MSF

Foods – Shiloh Miller, red ribbon; Gabriella Holley, red ribbon; Sara Glover, 2 red ribbons, 2 OEF, 2 MSF; Katie Glover, 3 red ribbons, 2 OEF, 2 MSF; Ellie Samek, red ribbon; Emma Hancock, red ribbon; Garrett Samek, red ribbon

Gardening – Garrett Samek,  red ribbon; Ellie Samek, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF

Health and Fitness – Sara Glover, white ribbon

Knitting – Jacob Schuber, 2 blue ribbons, 2 red ribbons, 2 OEF, 2 MSF

Meats – Boone Stewart, blue ribbon; Viney Stewart, blue ribbon; Curtis Dickerson, blue ribbon; Blake Maxwell, blue ribbon

Outdoor Adventure – Katie Glover, red ribbon

Photography – Emily Rains, 3 blue ribbons, 5 red ribbons, 2 white ribbons, 3 OEF, 3 MSF; Emma Hancock, 2 blue ribbons, red ribbon, 2 OEF, 2 MSF; Ellie Samek, 3 blue ribbons, red ribbon, 3 OEF, 3 MSF; Garrett Samek, blue ribbon, red ribbon, OEF, MSF

Quilting – Boone Stewart, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF

Sheep – Shiloh Miller, blue ribbon, red ribbon, OEF, MSF

Shooting Sports – Beckett Miller, red ribbon; Jacob Schuber, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Jackson Schuber, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Trenton Routh, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Weston Routh, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Mayson James Dinsmore, red ribbon, OEF, MSF; Clayton Dinsmore, red ribbon, OEF, MSF; Blake Maxwell, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF

Sport Fishing – Boone Stewart, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Viney Stewart, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Beckett Miller, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF

Swine – Garrett Samek, red ribbon

Tractors – Boone Stewart, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF

Vet Science – Ellie Samek, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF

Welding –Garrett Samek, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF

Wildlife – Elyana Baker, blue ribbon,  red ribbon, OEF, MSF; Lyla Hammons, blue ribbon, OEF, MSF; Katie Glover, red ribbon

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.