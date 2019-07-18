My garden has presented one challenge after another to me this year. I am reasonably confident that after the initial planting, fertilizing, replanting and a little more replanting costs are calculated, I could have had much better results at the farmer’s market and enjoyed a better variety.
The one thing I have grown exceptionally well is weeds.
In the book, “365 Ways to Save the Earth,” by Philippe Bourseiller, he points out that a lot of chemicals are used on lawns and gardens this time of year and how expensive, as well as unhealthy, that is.
He suggests pulling weeds when they are small and haven’t had the opportunity to produce seeds and spread. I admit that’s a fabulous idea; it’s just the practical application of it that trips me up.
In addition, he suggests that vinegar and lemon juice can kill some weeds. I think it would be much more fun to watch him pull the weeds at my house and I might even offer him a glass of lemonade.
All kidding aside, we know there are numerous products that can cause damage to our environment in many ways. Limiting the use of those would be beneficial all the way around. I guess I’ll just have to keep plucking those little (and not so little) rascals out of my flower pots and vegetable garden myself or see if I can figure out a creative way to make it look like fun to my grandchildren. Hmm.
While I am working on that, don’t forget to take yourself and your recyclables to the Polk County Recycling Center. It is open Thursday and Friday each week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar. They are accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience.
Here’s what to load up for your next trip to the center! They will accept:
● Plastic: Plastics #1 and #2 are now being taken for recycling, but do need to be put in separate bins at the center. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles. It would be helpful if you had these #1 and #2 plastics already sorted before you arrive at the center so they may be easily placed in their appropriate bin.
● Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help as the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
● Tin cans: These are accepted and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
● Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color.
● Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine.
● Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
● Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin.
Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers, and metal shelving. All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerant pumped off ahead of time. VCR’s are also accepted.
