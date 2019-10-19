For coach Steve Fast and the Bolivar High School boy’s soccer team, Monday’s victory was a big one.
Willard, a Class 3 District 11 opponent and a program Fast said he knows to be strong, had the Liberators down 1-0 in the second half of a home matchup Monday, Oct. 14.
“Our guys just kept chipping away, and I feel like our team got stronger the longer the game went on,” Fast said.
With 10 minutes left in regular play, Bolivar’s Quenton Hoffman found the back of the goal with an assist from Zach Warwick kick, tying the game 1-1. Neither team could gain an advantage, and the match went into overtime.
“Quenton had a big second half,” Fast said.
In overtime, the senior sent a pass up the line to Warwick, who fought through three defenders to fire the game-winning point in past Willard’s keeper.
Goalkeeper Raif Fullerton had 12 saves in the win.
Reflecting on the team’s record, which sits at 7-9, according to the Missouri State High School Sports Association, Fast said the win couldn’t have come at a better time.
“It was a much needed and exciting win for our guys,” he said. “We have been playing really well, but have not getting rewarded with victories.”
Thus far, the Liberators own wins over Camdenton, Osage, Hillcrest, Warrensburg and Logan-Rogersville. Fast said the win over Logan-Rogersivlle was a “signature win for our guys.”
The 2-1 victory came Sept. 28 at the Willard Tournament, just two weeks after the Wildcats downed Bolivar 5-1 at home.
Hoffman and Dylan Rowell supplied points in the win.
“Rogersville is one of the best teams in southwest Missouri and is locally ranked,” Fast said.
The Liberators finished the tournament third.
Fast said the Monday win sets up the team as it heads into the season’s closing games. Bolivar fell 2-1 against Parkview Thursday, Oct. 17. Its last home game is at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, against Monett.
“I am proud of our guys for persevering through this one,” Fast said. “It was hard work, and we have some guys injured, but they kept at it and came away with a big win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.