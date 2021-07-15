Fifty years ago this month, I made my first and last flight into Springfield, arriving aboard a green and white Ozarks Airlines turboprop, a Fairchild-Hiller with the wings atop the fuselage.
After we landed, it was like a scene from a wartime movie (indeed, one I saw repeated several times in the early 1970s). I descended a couple of steps and onto the tarmac, where my bride of just four months and my grandparents waited. Dressed in my U.S. Air Force khakis and a mite thinner than when they had last seen me, I encircled Dee in a long embrace I remember more than any before or after, noting the tautness of her dress with a new life taxing its fit.
Just six weeks earlier, I had boarded an airplane for the first time in my life, leaving from the Kansas City downtown airport after processing at the military induction center. I was among a handful of Ozarks boys bussed up from the Springfield area the previous day and housed in an old hotel. Rushed the following day through a physical exam and administered our oaths of service, we were shuttled off to the airport, bound for San Antonio, Texas. Once there, we were met by a couple of men in uniform who hustled us onto a blue bus to Lackland US Air Force Base. Thus began my basic military training.
At the time just six weeks seemed an eternity, but in retrospect just the blink of an eye. In contrast to Army or Marine Corps basic, it was no more rigorous than a Boy Scout camp. The worst part was the desert heat, and the drill sergeants had nothing to do with that.
I didn’t set foot off the base even once during those six weeks. I just kept my head down and my mouth shut, resigned to play their game without question — polishing my soap, folding my clothes and aligning my shoes at the foot of my cot precisely as required. I did depart a bit from the norm, though, by taking a tech school bypass exam that earned me a direct-duty assignment to a base in North Carolina as an information specialist — the first step in becoming a base newspaper editor.
I left San Antonio in my new USAF uniform, my civies in a duffel bag, and orders in hand. I don’t remember anything about the first part of my flight, but at some point I transferred from a commercial jet to the Ozarks Airlines prop job. I do recall that flight, because we stopped a couple of times — one was Knob Noster, I think — then followed highways south to Springfield along a leisurely, almost treetop route, entertained by the pilot’s narrative on Lake of the Ozarks lore and other Missouri minutia until we touched down in Springfield well after dusk.
I had no occasion to fly again until Dee and I were settled at Seymour Johnson AFB. That was in September, when I was sent to a three-week course at the Defense Information School in Indiana. While I was fine-tuning my journalist skills under the tutelage of a former professor from Medill School of Journalism (a three-striper in the USAF), Dee was sitting out her first hurricane in North Carolina.
My most vivid memory of that hedge-hopper flight on Piedmont Airlines is of the mountaintops scarred by Appalachian strip mines. One other assignment in the fall of 1972 had me flying to a journalism workshop in Washington, D.C. first on USAF courier aircraft to windswept Langley AFB, Va., and then to Andrews AFB, outside D.C. The hop home had me on a bus to Baltimore, then back to Goldsboro, NC, on Piedmont.
That’s it, the sum of my air travel while in the U.S. Air Force and every year since — kinda embarrassing, I reckon, to call myself an “airman” with so little flying time
But, I’ve just not found a good reason to fly. Even when we went to Disney World, I drove so I could see the Southland up close and personal, not from a silver cigar in the clouds.
Contrary to some opinions, though, I’m not afraid of flying.
I’m just stymied by airport terminals.
They don’t look a bit like Springfield Municipal Airport, circa 1971.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Read more of his works in Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, available online or from the author.
