In late September 60 years ago, television and political history were made with the first televised presidential candidate debates, and like 70 million other Americans, I was there with a front row seat in our living room.
A mere 12-year-old eighth grader, I was not well-versed in the political platforms of either Republican candidate Richard M. Nixon or Democrat hopeful John F. Kennedy. But, coming from a staunchly Democrat family, I had a favorite, and it was not our lackluster 47-year-old Vice-President R.M. Nixon (I could not have imagined in another 11 years Mr. Nixon would be my Commander in Chief).
My pick in 1960 was a vibrant 43-year-old senator from Massachusetts, “Jack” Kennedy — the very image of what I thought a president should be — and the outcome of that first debate on Sept. 26 validated my youthful opinion.
Political commentators at the time gave Kennedy the win based on his charisma, presentation and appearance, while allowing Nixon an edge on political substance. In short, the camera loved JFK, but was not so kind to RMN, who was recovering from a bout with the flu, sported a “five-o’clock shadow,” and tended to address the questioning reporters, rather than TV viewers.
I, of course, was predisposed to favor JFK because the year earlier I had read his book, “Profiles in Courage,” had read of his own WWII heroics following the sinking of PT-109 in the South Pacific, and like my dad, he was a Navy man and a Democrat.
That he talked with a distinct Boston accent and came from a wealthy family didn’t seem to dim Kennedy’s appeal. Nixon, who was born in Yorba Linda, California (population 1,200 in 1960), the son of a struggling grocery and gas station owner, was, in truth, more “one of us” than was the spoiled rich-kid, JFK.
But who wants heroes as common as the rest of us?
Despite my lack of substantive knowledge about the candidates in 1960, when my eighth-grade teacher decided we should have a debate of our own, I immediately volunteered to argue for Kennedy.
Representing his opponent was classmate, friend and more popular student, Ronald G. McCurry, arguably a more polished debater than I would ever be.
As I recall, the crux of his opposition to JFK was his Catholic faith. Reflecting a common theme in that election, Ronnie reminded the class of the depredations of the Spanish Inquisition (1478-1834), during which individuals who disagreed with the tenets of the Catholic Church were persecuted and tortured — the implication being a Catholic president might institute similar policies in the United States.
As absurd as that may seem today, it was a real issue in 1960, and when Kennedy won the election — 49.7% to 49.5% popular vote — he became this nation’s first Catholic president. (Though it’s seldom noted in 2020, presidential candidate Joe Biden is also of the Catholic faith).
I’m not sure who won our eighth-grade debate, but as I look in retrospect I’m certain that both I and Ronnie reflected our parents’ opinions, rather than any wisdom our 12 or 13 years might have bestowed on us. I should mention, too, that Ronnie and I remained friends until his untimely passing at age 43.
I suppose it was appropriate in context of the era, that I, the relatively poor son of a farmer and grandson of a stalwart union man, would represent the Democrat candidate, and Ronnie, from a more affluent — though hardly wealthy— and business-minded family should represent the Republican side. I should also mention that our fathers remained friends, despite our political differences in 1960.
It was, after all, only politics we debated, not character.
As I recall, it was the same between candidates Kennedy and Nixon.
Oh, were it only the same today.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020. Find his latest essay collection, Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, at your local newspaper office.
