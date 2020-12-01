The greater good

If the 2020-21 Bolivar High School basketball season is a puzzle on coach Robby Hoegh’s coffee table, he knows it’s going to form a beautiful image — even if he’s not sure where all of his pieces will fit.
“We’ve got a willing group,” he said. “They’re going to work hard, but it’s going to come down to our ability to work complimentary of each other. There are positions where we have redundant skill sets.”
That means, Hoegh said, some athletes may have to play positions unfamiliar to them and utilize skills not yet in their wheelhouse.
“This is such a good group, and I know they’re moldable and hard workers, but the success of our season is going to come down to our ability to fit in with each other,” he said. “It’s going to take a while to figure out how we’re going to play on offense. Defense, I think, we know.”
The Liberators this year are blessed with size — lanky sophomore Kyle Pock, who recently received his first D1 offer from Missouri State University, joins juniors Lukas Gabani and Josh Bowes — to give Bolivar a trio of players who stand at least 6’4”.
“Our big guys are really mobile,” Hoegh said. “They can guard and still do everything like we did last year.”
Last year’s program featured multiple seniors, including Josh Francisco, Dylan Rowell, Hunter Berry, Cooper Hitchcock and Brodie Pollock, who now plays for Baker University.
The group helped lead Bolivar to a 21-6 finish last year that culminated in a close 51-48 loss to Logan-Rogersville in the district tournament.
It’s that experience and playing time Hoegh said his team will miss.
According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association website, Bolivar’s roster features just three seniors — Jace Krueger, Bo Banner and Luke Meents.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and quarantines, Hoegh said this year’s Liberators haven’t gotten to fraternize as much as previous teams.
That can be difficult, as Bolivar looks to build a cohesive group ahead of its first outing at the Willard Basketball Classic on Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 3-5.
“We’re going to have to ask some of our kids to do things they’re not best at but are better than anyone else at,” he said. “That’s a sacrifice for the greater good. I think this group has it in them.”
