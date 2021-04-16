In typical Missouri fashion, the week following the winter storms that hit our region was filled with gorgeous days in the 50s and 60s. As someone who enjoys gardening, I took this opportunity to get outside several days and work on prepping my spring garden.
Although still a couple months from the firstfruits of a harvest, there is always a certain sense of hope at this stage. While you work compost into the soil, clear out weeds and leaves and start drawing out your gameplan, it is hard not to dream about what delicious treasures you will be pulling from that same ground in a few weeks.
As I was driving down the road the other day, I couldn’t help but feel a similar sense of optimism about the rest of life. In many ways, the whole of 2020 felt like one long winter, and while 2021 has already thrown many of us curveballs and disappointments, I still could not shake this feeling of hope. Perhaps it is that vaccines are getting out, or that some who have been in isolation for a year are venturing outside. Maybe it is that the coldest part of the year is behind us or something else I cannot name. Whatever the cause, I felt an excitement about the coming months and year.
Of course, our hopes do not always pan out. I know this from gardening, as well. Often, you start a seed only to have a young seedling die unexpectedly. Or a sudden pest onslaught decimates one of your favorite crops. Disappointments happen, too, and dash our hopes into pieces. Then, if we are not careful, disappointment can easily lead to cynicism and paralysis.
However, our world is much too beautiful to give into cynicism. I recently watched the film “Flora & Ulysses” with my children. At the end of the movie, the protagonist, having gone on a journey to discover belief and wonder, gives this advice to the audience: “As a natural-born cynic I say, do not hope; observe. Because when you do, you’ll see just how much wonder the world actually has and you won’t be a cynic anymore.”
Spring reminds me of this truth. The world, for all its brokenness, is also filled with life and beauty and miracles. One simply needs to slow down and observe.
Gardeners, who are mesmerized by nature, plant year after year despite the possibility of setbacks. We know that sitting in despair reaps no harvest but that those who sow in hope eventually do reap a harvest.
So as we move into spring, I pray all of us can recapture that sense of hope and wonder. May we refuse to be paralyzed by cynicism or anger but instead be moved into action by an unrelenting hope.
Micah Titterington is the executive director of Community Outreach Ministries.
