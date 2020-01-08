Polk County Library Director Colleen Knight knows firsthand the importance of writing a good grant application.
“It’s something we’re always looking at,” she said. “We just sent a grant in last week for new computers. Hopefully, we’ll get them.”
That knowledge is something the library now also keeps on hand for others thanks to a state grant which helped the library purchase $2,400 in career, business, entrepreneurial, marketing and grant writing books.
Knight said the grant, which became available in 2019, is offered by the Missouri State Library and administered through the Missouri Secretary of State’s office.
“They originally offered it to libraries that had budgets under $1 million,” she said. “That’s definitely us.”
The state later opened the grant up to libraries with budgets under $2 million, she said.
The Polk County Library started purchasing its books in December.
“The idea is that people are better off when they have information,” she said. “Libraries are all about information and self-taught learning. Helping a community develop its workforce is a very important job for a library.”
Knight said the library already offers computer use to its cardholders, and with the grant, it can now expand its services.
“We’ve got computer courses,” she said. “We’re hoping to help people develop as workers and become better citizens of the county.”
She said the library’s current offerings include the LearningExpress program, which can help with everything from computer skills to employment skills to SAT practice quizzes.
The library is a frequent stop for cardholders who use its free access to computers for resume work and job searches.
“I had someone else recently come in who used the database to work on her LPN,” Knight said. “She was focused on getting into school.”
Knight said of the grant’s $2,400 sum, $300 was provided for each of Polk County Library’s outlying branches in Humansville, Fair Play and Morrisville.
“The rest of it goes to Bolivar, because it sees the most traffic by far,” she said.
Any resource is available at any of the branches, she said, in addition to the library’s interlibrary loan membership, which allows it to offer products from libraries across the state.
“That’s our focus,” she said. “We want people, wherever they are, to be able to improve and become better citizens of Polk County.”
