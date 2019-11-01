While the most wonderful time of the year is less than two months away, preparations are already in full force for one of Polk County’s most generous holiday traditions.
Beginning this week, Polk County Christian Social Ministries members are gearing up for the 34th annual Share Your Christmas, set for Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 11-12.
Share Your Christmas, an event that PCCSM’s Leta Gass said is “the largest program in the county for families at Christmas time,” served 409 families last year and hopes to serve at least 500 this year.
The program will provide gift bags and food to qualifying families.
Families seeking assistance through SYC may register between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, now through Monday, Dec. 2, at the PCCSM center at 327 S. Springfield Ave. in Bolivar.
To register, families must bring an income verification from the Salvation Army or Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation; proof of residency, such as an electric bill or rent receipt; and social security numbers, names and birthdates for each individual living in the home.
Eligibility is based on the current federal guidelines for poverty.
Gass said families should also bring a list of gift suggestions for children from birth to 18. Items should be $30 or less and not include video games or electronics.
Gift suggestions will be written on angels for blessing trees in area businesses near the beginning of November, she said.
Distribution for Share Your Christmas will be at the Bolivar First Assembly of God Activities Building.
For more information, call PCCSM at 326-7179 or one of the following coordinators: Marcella Brown at 326-7521, Sheila Northern at 777-3651, Leta Gass at 326-6497, Betty Doyle at 326-2699, Barbara Hensley at 326-2496, Carolyn Short at 326-4712 or Sherry Bullard at 599-1704.
