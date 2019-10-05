The music goes on

When she was 10 years old, Vickie Sowers’ father signed her and her three siblings up for accordion lessons with Mary Childress, a talented local musician who ran the Bolivar Music Center, later Childress Music Studio.
“My father loved polkas,” Sowers recalled. “(The business) had a special where you could sign up for just five accordion lessons to see whether you had the aptitude to play.”
Sowers recalled a deep admiration for Childress, who demonstrated ease with the complicated instrument and was known by many to be able to pick out tunes on the piano by ear.
“She just had such a striking personality, with that beautiful hair and that big smile and pretty red lipstick,” Sowers said. “I wanted to be her. And then, I listened to her play the accordion and I said, ‘I really want to be her.’”
In the last week, Childress’ family, former students and friends have mourned and reflected on their time with the skilled musician, business owner and community organizer, who died Friday, Sept. 27, at 90. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Childress, along with her husband, Ralph, opened Childress Music Studio near downtown Bolivar in 1967. She operated the business until her retirement, when responsibilities were handed down to her daughter, Lisa Jarvis, and son-in-law Brett.
Everlasting melody
Over the years since that first lesson, Sowers said she’s kept playing. Now 68, she said she still brings out her accordion — a professional model previously owned by Childress — to play at church and for senior groups at assisted living centers.
“It’s a lost art,” Sowers said, of the accordion, pointing out the once-popular instrument isn’t heard as widely as it once was. Even in talking with several of Childress’ other students, Sowers said they’ve told her they no longer play.
But through those who do — and all those who were impacted by Childress’ kindness, grace, faith, drive and talent — the music, along with the community events she helped organize, carry on her legacy.
On the day of that first lesson, though, Sowers said she was more concerned with just carrying a tune. Her two brothers had gone in for their lessons first. She and her sister went in later, she recalled.
“I remember how hard it was,” she said. “You had to do three things at once (to produce sound). I remember coming out of the lesson and my mother asked, ‘How did they do?’ Mary said, ‘The boys didn't do too bad,’ but she said, ‘I don’t know whether the girls are going to get it or not.’”
Sowers said she took the criticism as a challenge, resolving to head home and practice.
Several years and hundreds of chords later, Sowers said she was the only sibling who stuck around and kept playing under Childress’ tutelage.
The same instructor who questioned whether she would be able to grasp the instrument had become one of her biggest motivators and supporters, Sowers said.
“She was always very encouraging,” Sowers said. “She never made you feel like you hadn’t practiced enough. She wasn’t one of those taskmasters.”
Faith in every note
That same power for motivation could also be seen at Southside Missionary Baptist Church, where Childress was a charter member and played the piano starting in 1991, said Barbara McColm, a fellow charter member.
“When Mary wanted you to do something, you did it,” she said, recalling a story once told by the church’s preacher, Elder Efton Piper. “If she told you she needed you to sing, you did it. She just made you realize you needed to do it.”
Childress had a way of building others up to accomplish tasks they didn’t think were possible, she said.
“Efton hadn’t been at the church too long,” McColm said. “Mary told him, ‘Efton, I want you to sing.’ He said, ‘I don’t sing.’ She said, ‘Yes, you do and you will.’ He does have a good voice. She had an ear for talent.”
McColm said the church was “blessed” by Childress’ music. She also happily worked with the kids at the church, McColm recalled.
“I’ve never heard anybody who could play piano like she could,” she said, also mentioning Childress’ skill with the accordion. “She was just a person that could take hold and do anything.”
Childress organized the church’s Christmas program, also joining in as a musician. The last time McColm said she’d heard Childress play live had been last Christmas, she said.
“They actually played her playing the piano on a recording at the funeral,” McColm said. “That was so nice to hear her again.”
A building chorus
Childress’ music touched more than just former students and a church congregation, longtime friend Charlie Long said.
Together, Long, Childress and Bill Jones were members of the chamber of commerce’s retail promotions committee, helping organize Bolivar’s first Country Days event in 1972, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
“That was quite a deal,” Long recalled.
As a local business owner, he said Childress’ motivations for pursuing the event stemmed from gratitude to all the customers who had supported her and other downtown shops.
“It was a thank you to all the people in the country that supported our businesses,” Long said. “Bolivar wouldn't be anything without people that came in from the country and supported us.”
On a shoestring budget in the early years, Long said Childress and her family made sure the event had entertainment by rounding up her musician friends to put on a performance.
“The big thing we did together was the music show,” he said. “We had no money. If it wasn’t for Mary and her friends, we wouldn’t have anything. They brought in all kinds of people.”
A former student and family friend, Judy Wollard echoed Long’s sentiments. The Childress family pulled in audiences, not just musicians, from far and wide.
“They always drew a crowd,” she said, recalling Friday night performances at Childress Music. “I can just see her sitting at that piano with her hands moving up and down the keys.”
Eventually, Long said Country Days organizers were able to raise enough donations to fund paid entertainment, he said.
Susan Sparks, president of the Downtown Bolivar Business Association, credited Childress for her foundational work.
“Mary was very community minded and laid the groundwork for many of the events that happen locally today,” she said.
Long said Childress’ foresight as a business owner was instrumental in the early years of Country Days.
“We were doing anything we could to get crowds to Bolivar,” he said. “She knew that if you get crowds to Bolivar, you get business to Bolivar.”
Up on stage with the Childress family in those early years was former Bolivar mayor Charles Ealy, himself a talented musician.
Ealy’s daughter, Barbara Haynes, recalled Childress as a family friend and community organizer.
The families would often hold parties and other events where music was featured heavily and the price of admission was a can of food or donation to a local benefit, she said.
“They did a lot to raise money for people who needed it,” Haynes said. “She had a big heart and wanted to do things for the people in the community.”
In organizing Country Days, Haynes also recalled stories of Childress as a dogged motivator and driving force.
“She knew what she wanted and would go after it and get what she wanted,” she said. “When they decided they would do Country Days, it would be done. She just liked to get people together and have a good time.”
The Childress family band continued to play through the years, with Lisa Jarvis once earning a nomination for the Country Music Awards top new female vocalist.
Later, Jarvis, her husband and daughter, Addie, partnered with guitarist Steve Wood to form The ABLeS, a country, pop, rock and gospel music group, which has performed at numerous local venues.
Floodwater, another local band, can also trace its origins to Childress and her store.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, band members Alan Roberts, Nathan Hoffer, David Barham and Mike Rowan took lessons there in middle school. Childress later hired the band members as music teachers, putting them on the store’s stage for recitals.
Roberts previously told the BH-FP those early performances ultimately led to the band’s formation.
A comforting tune
In the music studio, a student ready to learn in front of her, Childress’ true kindness and desire to help others have a good time really shone through, Wollard said.
As a 16-year-old new driver, Wollard recalled hitting a concrete pillar with her car near the studio before going in for a lesson.
“I went inside the studio just crying,” Wollard recalled. “I was all shook up, and Mary comforted me and said, ‘It'll be all right. Let’s see if we can play something.’”
Haynes also took accordion lessons from Childress, she said. Looking back, she said she learned from her as a mentor and a musician.
Lessons, like focusing on the task at hand rather than what others think about you, still stay with her, she said.
“She had this saying, something like, ‘Let’s not wait until people are gone to give flowers to them,’” Haynes said. “It meant let people know that you’re thinking about them before they pass away. That was one thing that I’ve always kept in my mind.”
For Sowers, one lasting memory of Childress came from a nervous day preparing to perform a plucky, simple accordion song on a local radio station. After practicing over and over again, she said she stood at the microphone ready to play. Childress emerged behind her.
“She got her accordion out and played with me,” Sowers said. “She created this beautiful harmony out of a simple song that was really just these little notes. It became much more than one little note because she was playing in the background with me.”
