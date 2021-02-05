I don’t know about you, but I get excited about new stuff — a new purse or a new recipe, new places to visit. New seasons. New starts.
The problem? Eventually the thrill wears off.
And not all new things feel good. Sometimes, we can experience great stress because of new situations thrust upon us without our consent. For example, when a door shuts on a dream, or when God allows free will for all and someone exercises their free will by acting in a way that drastically affects us.
When God uses a global pandemic to change our routines and our priorities.
Like many others, my heart aches for what’s happened in our country in 2020. It was a year of isolation, illness, financial hardships, hatred and rioting.
I wish when we ushered in a new year, we would get a brand new experience. Isn’t that why we make New Year’s resolutions? We want a “do over.” We want to wipe the slate clean and start fresh.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way. Unresolved problems, conflicts and social unrest roll right over into the next day, the next year. Life is hard, and we must feel and think our way through those hard places.
Here’s the good news, my friend.
God has been whispering this to my soul — “I’m doing a new thing.”
I hear other speakers and pastors saying the same thing, and in scripture I read where God revives dead things.
He creates new possibilities out of impossible situations.
He transforms lives from the inside out.
I’m taking this truth with me into 2021. New perspectives. New — right in the middle of my hard place. New possibilities, despite whatever my eyes and heart see as impossible.
Maybe. Just maybe, the Lord wants to do something new inside of us.
As we step into 2021, let’s hold on to the promise found in Isaiah 43:19, which says,“Behold, I will do a new thing. Now it shall spring forth; Shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.”
Twenty-twenty-one provides us with a new opportunity to share the love of Christ with our fellow human beings, to show love through our actions, which will impact our children and their children. Our Creator in Heaven offers a gift of salvation to anyone willing to accept it. He offers a new way of living this life.
So if you haven’t asked the Lord to come into your life, today is the day.
And if faith is like an old hat to you, it’s time to trade it in.
Let the Lord spark a bold and new passion for His work in our community. Let His Agape love shine brighter than ever before.
And say hello to the new you.
Julia Bartgis is a local writer and alumna of Southwest Baptist University. She
currently serves as board president of Exodus Ministry of Missouri Inc., which helps women find transformative freedom after incarceration.
