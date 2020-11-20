Are you pleased with the presumed outcome of the 2020 elections? Many are — many aren’t.
Regardless of your pleasure with the outcome (or lack of pleasure), you can do something positive about it. I submit to you that, whomever the final victor may be, your prayers and respect for the position which they hold will make a huge difference.
God has ordained that there should be people in authority, He tells us to participate in bringing about peace in our loves by doing certain things.
Here is what Peter the apostle says we are to do: “Honorall people. Love the brotherhood. Honor the king.” (1 Peter 2:17)
Paul instructs Timothy in 1 Timothy 2:1 as follows: “I urge you, first of all, to pray for people. Ask God to help them, intercede on their behalf and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity.”
We must unite around our authorities, praying for God’s wisdom and protection for them. We must speak up with kindness concerning our convictions while respecting those who disagree with us. A house divided against itself will not survive.
Let us remember that the world is watching us. We don’t want to be the laughingstock of the world. Most all, if not all, of the major powers that have fallen have fallen because of the corruption within. God is still omnipotent and omniscient and if we seek and use HIS wisdom, untold blessings will be ours.
How about it, Americans?
— Juanita Highfill, Bolivar
