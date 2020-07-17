This has been the year, hasn’t it?
School year interrupted and activities disrupted, and we wonder if things will ever be normal again. I was disappointed for all the students, but especially for those who were seniors this year.
Fortunately, some of them are still being able to have their proms and graduations, even if not in the traditional times and places.
It was even looking like the major league baseball teams were going to miss a season, but perhaps there will be a few games after all. No matter how all that turns out, I was glad to watch some great baseball games here lately at the local level involving my young grandsons.
As sometimes happens in smaller communities especially, two games last week had children participating that I knew playing on both sides. The logistical solution was for me to cheer for both teams, so I did.
The games were rolling right along when I heard a voice that I recognized immediately as one my grandsons shouting from the dugout, “Grandma, quit cheering for the other team!” Everyone laughed (fortunately).
There is one team that we should all be on together … the green team! We all need to be doing our part to reduce, reuse and recycle. Throw in some precycling and repurposing, and we’ve got an all-star team.
Maybe I could ask Ben out at the recycling center to be our mascot. Feel free to suggest it to him yourself when you visit him to do your recycling.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
They are accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience:
- Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
- Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
- Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
- Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
- Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
- Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
- Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
- Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
- All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries. It can be dropped off at 320 S. Market St. in Bolivar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
We can all join together on one team to help do the work we need for our earth. After all, where would we be without it?
Janet Gordon is a recycling enthusiast who calls the Polk/Hickory county line home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.