The Pioneer Man

A life of farming, legislation and playing a part in Missouri’s agriculture community has resulted in one Halfway man receiving an honorable nod from the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.
Morris Westfall of Halfway received the Pioneer Award at MCA’s 52nd Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Comparable to a lifetime achievement award, the Pioneer Award is the highest honor given by the association.
Westfall bought his first herd of cattle in 1965, he said, and he’s “owned cattle ever since.”
Westfall’s agricultural roots run back to the early age of 4 years old, though, when his father — who he likened to be more a businessman — bought him his first horse.
“He farmed as a young man,” Westfall said. “But just before he and my mother got married, they opened a general store in Halfway and went from that to a wholesale business in Bolivar.”
His father was also a Missouri State Representative during the last three years of his life, Westfall added.
His family still had a heavy hand in farming, however.
Both of Westfall’s grandparents were farmers, and five of his seven uncles were full-time farmers, he said.
After graduating high school, Westfall went on to study animal husbandry at the University of Missouri, and during his time as a student, he was on the livestock judging team, he said.
“Several of us that were on the livestock judging team — or University of Missouri graduates — were in on starting the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association in the mid to late ’60s,” he said.
The predecessors to the MCA were the Missouri Cattle Feeders Association and the Missouri Livestock Association, he said.
After graduating from MU, he soon became a farm broadcaster for KWTO in Springfield, where he interviewed Jim Ross — a livestock extension specialist for the University of Missouri, Westfall said.
“He was executive secretary for the Livestock Association,” Westfall said. “And he continued to emphasize all the time that I was right up there at KWTO that we needed to split the Livestock Association — which included both pork producers and cattle producers.”
In years prior, most farmers had hogs, cattle and a diverse farming background, but there was “change coming,” he said.
That’s when he got involved with the MCA, Westfall said.
“I don’t know that I should claim leadership, but I was involved,” he said. “The guys that really got in and provided the leadership were all friends of mine that were a little older.”
In the mid-60s, Westfall said he helped set up a card table at the Springfield Union Stock Yardsand sold memberships for the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.
After the organization was officially formed in 1968, Westfall went to the first two or three meetings of the organization, he said, noting Joe Ewing was one of the acting presidents during the time of the group’s formation.
“I’m not saying I was in poverty, but money was tight,” he said. “I was getting started in farming, so I wasn’t as active then.I maintained my membership, and I also kept my dad — who was in the legislature — posted on cattlemen issues.”
‘A little different direction’
Soon after the MCA was formed, Westfall went into Missouri politics, which took him in “a little different direction,” he said.
After being elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 1971, his first day in session was on Jan. 4, 1972, Westfall said.
“I shared an office with another Republican legislator,” he said. “There was room for one of us to have one visitor, and that was it. I think we had one file cabinet that we shared between us.”
During his 18 years in the legislature, three MCA executive vice presidents used Westfall’s office when they stopped by the Missouri Capitol while representing MCA and the group’s lobbying interests, he said.
They often used his office as a place to visit and leave their coats and briefcases, he added.
“It just grew from there — my interest in the cattlemen’s association,” he said.
Some of his signature legislative accomplishments were related to highway safety and agriculture.
In 1980, he sponsored an amendment for MU’s College of Agriculture to receive planning funds for the campus’ Agricultural Engineering building, he said.
“It was quite a building. It was $14 million in 1980 money,” he said.
After Westfall was voted to the Missouri Senate in 1994, he then handled legislation for capital improvements at Missouri State University’s agriculture school, he said.
Around the second year of his seat as a senator, Mike Parson — Polk County’s Sheriff at the time — called him and said there was a lot of “cattle rustling at that time,” Westfall said, referring to cattle theft.
“He said we were catching some of them, but they’re not staying locked up and they’re coming home and doing the same thing,” Westfall said.
Because of that, Westfall sponsored the first penalty increase for cattle theft since the 1970s, he said.
“Since then, they’ve increased the penalty two more times,” he said. “It’s easier to do it a little at a time than to do it in a big jump.”
During his last year in the Senate, he handled “a good-sized bill” that combined several agriculture issues, he said.
‘It’s amazing what can be accomplished’
Thinking back to the changes in Missouri’s agriculture over his lifetime, Westfall said when he was a kid, Missouri’s farmland was more of a corn and dairy-belt than a beef-belt.
“Dairy was predominant,” he said. “About everybody milked cows.”
Most people milked cows by hand — and he even dated girls who had to milk cows before going on dates, he said.
“That’s very mechanized now with pipelines and even automatic milkers,” he said.
Crop farming created erosion through the state, however, and some places lost a lot of soil, he said. Because of that, quality grass became scarce.
Beef farming has helped with the erosion and has promoted quality grass to grow, he noted.
“We don’t row crop as much as we did in the ’50s, and even not as much as the ’60s,” he said.
Overall, Westfall expressed a humble attitude toward his lifetime achievement award.
“It was a little emotional for me,” he said. “I’ve always tried to be an advocate — a believer — in the old saying, ‘It’s amazing what can be accomplished if you don’t worry about who gets the credit.’”
At 80 years old, he’ll still remain active in Missouri’s agriculture community, although he said he’s not in the position to take a leadership role again.
“It was just an overwhelming feeling,” he said, thinking back on his life’s work which led to receiving the award. “It’s just nice to be recognized.”
