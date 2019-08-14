Bolivar High School softball coach Brian Thompson sees a winning formula when he looks over his fall 2019 team.
“This is a promising group of young ladies,” Thompson said. “This mix of veteran players and newcomers that we have should provide for a solid defensive and offensive group, as well as an exciting year.”
With that combination, the Lady Liberators are hoping to build on last year’s success. The district champion team finished 21-7, winning a sectional game against Mac County before a quarterfinal loss to Sullivan knocked them out of the postseason. Sullivan went on to finish third in the state tournament.
Last year’s squad consisted of one senior, three sophomores and five freshmen, Thompson said.
“We found out what we were made of and what we need to improve on,” he said. “We have a good group of young ladies who are very hungry and ready to get out there and compete again this fall.”
That team last year netted a multitude of postseason awards, including outgoing senior starter Carsyn Julien’s all-conference, all-district and all-region outfielder honors.
Returning starters include junior Katie Brooks, who earned all-conference, all-district and all-region honors as an outfielder last year and has committed to Florida State University. Thompson said Brooks will pitch and also see time at shortstop. She’s also expected to hit in the team’s top three.
“Katie is a very good hitter,” he said. “She foes an awesome job for us in the circle. She has great range and a very strong arm.”
Emme Hall, who garnered all-conference, all-district, all-region and all-state honors, also returns as a junior for the Lady Liberators.
“Emme keeps getting better every year, and we believe the same will happen again this year,” Thompson said.
Ashtyn Lynn, Thompson said, “is a versatile player having played the outfield, infield and catcher at some point over the last two years.”
“She is a strong defensive player, and we feel her offensive numbers will go up this year,” Thompson said.
The junior earned all-district honors last year.
Thompson said sophomore Jadyn Hamilton, an all-conference, all-district utility player started off last fall as the team’s designated player before working into an outfielder slot, as well as seeing time in the pitching circle.
“Jadyn is another player who reads the ball well off the bat,” he said.
An all-conference and all-district infielder, sophomore Avery McClure started at shortstop last year and also played in the outfield, Thompson said.
“Avery is another athlete who has very good range, a very good arm and reads the ball off of the bat well,” he said. “We feel that she is much stronger than last fall and feel all her numbers will go up, as well.”
Sophomores Paige Severns and Shae Smith both earned all-conference and all-district honors and held down first and second bases for the team, respectively, Thompson said. Both are also extremely strong as hitters, he said.
As a freshman, catcher Apryl Zeno earned all-conference and all-district honors. Now a sophomore, she continues to get better every day, Thompson said.
“She handles our pitching staff very well,” Thompson said. “Apryl also has a very strong arm that we hope will deter would-be base threats.”
Overall, Thompson said the Lady Liberators are bolstered by a strong offseason, which saw multiple players on the field with travel clubs, as well as attending open fields and spending time in the weight room to get faster and stronger for the upcoming season.
“I feel with another year under their belts and with the work that they have done in the off season and this summer, the potential for a very good fall is there,” he said.
The varsity group also sees a strong class of newcomers, including senior Haley Tygart, sophomores Molly Klaser, Brook Henry, Kirsten Dickerson and junior Karissa Rickman. Several freshmen, including Lakyn Breesawitz, Brookelyn Cline, Maddi Manning, Riley Ross and Leiklin Walker, will also vie for playing time, he said.
The coach said he’ll make a determination on starters as the team gets closer to its first regular season game Friday, Aug. 30. The Lady Liberators first play a jamboree game at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, against Branson, Cassville and Aurora in Branson.
With a strong group of proven returners and capable newcomers and a focus on all aspects of the game, Thompson said he sees the team making another run for the postseason.
“I feel that we have an excellent shot, with this group of athletes, to go out and have a successful regular season and again compete for a district title,” he said.
