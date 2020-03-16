As a young man, I was both persistent enough and fortunate enough to earn a college degree, though unlike some of my peers I did so on the 10-year plan.
Before I ever graced a college classroom, I was in steady pursuit of a non-academic education. This is the first of four essays on my initial courses in the School of Life.
• • •
Like most able-bodied young men of my generation, I found my career prospects after graduating high school in May 1965 limited by two factors — the military draft and the war heating up in Vietnam. Menial work was easy enough to find, but anything with a future had to wait for Uncle Sam to have his crack at us.
Dad quickly nixed my initial impulse to join the Navy, as he had during World War II. Seven months away from turning 18, I was too young, he said. He was right, and for most of a year after high school I worked for neighbors — hauling hay, feeding cattle, cutting wood, filling silos, building fence and doing all sorts of other farm chores.
Then, in the spring of 1966, shortly after turning 18, I signed on for my first full-time course in the School of Life — as a carpenter’s helper (‘Go-fer’) for Rex Price’s Construction Company.
Though I’d never been part of a homebuilding crew, it wasn’t much of a leap into uncertainty. Rex was my Sunday School teacher at Elkland United Methodist Church, and I knew my way around a hammer and saw from years on the farm and vo-ag and general shop classes.
Still, it was an education. I’d never actually seen a house built, let alone helped with one. Before I completed my tenure of about four months, I had been part of several jobs, from staking the foundation lines to carrying the last shingles to the roof.
Serving as a “Go-fer” for Rex and his crew didn’t make me a carpenter, but I did become proficient at nailing down sub-floors with my brand-new Plumb hammer (we had to drive nails, not shoot them into boards with pneumatic hammers). More important to the older guys I worked with, I got to carry bundles of shingles up wobbly, aluminum ladders, crawl under houses to run electric wires (and once to dig a water line under the foundation), level huge heaps of dirt in new horse stalls, clean the nails out of stacks of lumber, paint black asphalt sealer on foundations (that cost me a new pair of Levis) and hosts of other chores typically reserved for capable Go-fers.
And, I loved every day on the job. Getting dirty was part of the fun of it.
Along the way I learned to mix “good mud” for Rex’s masonry guy, how to frame up walls and how to read house plans drawn on a coffee shop napkin.
More importantly, I developed a new respect and affection for the men who took me under wing, mentoring me a bit in their respective specialties from cabinet-building to concrete work.
Working with them, I could almost convince myself building a new house was no trick at all, as I watched the crew convert a bare lot into a cozy three-bedroom ranch home in a matter of days. You’d think anybody could do it — until you actually tried.
I don’t think a one of them had a college degree, but they were all professors in their fields, and I was blessed to be a student in their School of Life.
I worked for Rex as long as he had something for me to do; but, as often happens in the building business, work slowed down, and I had to find something else.
It didn’t take long. By mid-summer I was back in the School of Life as an ingenue hog farmer.
• • •
