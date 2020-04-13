Fresh out of work as a carpenter’s helper and feeding a 1956 Chevrolet 18-cent gasoline in the early summer of 1966, I was looking for a new spot in the School of Life.
I don’t recall exactly how, but I found it with Genetically Controlled Prize Swine Producers Inc., otherwise known as the Hogeye (Charity) hog farm.
It may be that our neighbor boys, Kent and Burnie Snodgrass, let my dad know about it. Both were already working there, Kent in the artificial insemination department and younger brother Burnie building A-frame farrowing houses.
That’s where I fit in. Burnie needed help, and I had a hammer. At the time I started, we were furiously building shelters for pregnant gilts — 1,000 total — being trucked in from Pierce City.
The farrowing houses were simple affairs framed of native oak two-by-fours hauled in every few days from Orville Pinkley’s sawmill, then covered with plywood sheeting. By the time we got the lumber, it was well-cured — almost too hard to drive a nail in.
We cut entire piles of all the various 2-by-4 components, then assembled them on a jig atop saw horses. Henry Ford would have been proud of our mass-production system.
I’d never seen a radial arm saw before — one of the most dangerous contraptions ever invented — but I quickly learned how to turn out hog house parts by the hundreds. That was the easy part.
The hard part was fabricating the A-frames with 16-penny galvanized box nails. Even after dipping them in axle grease, we bent a lot of them. But, the plywood later hid most of our calamities.
Despite my limited experience, I was hired as a carpenter. But, we soon had all the hog houses the farm needed, Burnie headed back to college, and I was soon ear-notching piglets, clipping needle teeth, catching feeder pigs for shots and castration, and daily running the water wagon down every aisle of pens with John Laurie (soon to become a lifelong friend, so far — we ain’t done, yet).
By the time I “graduated” in late October, I was as much a hog farmer as a carpenter. My departure from the GCPSPI was precipitated by an invitation from Uncle Sam to take a pre-induction physical in Kansas City. I reckon the management figured I would soon be Vietnam-bound. I was a mite concerned, myself, classified 1-A and approaching age 19 in 1966. I could have been among the 382,000 drafted that year.
But, I wasn’t. Shortly after the start of 1967, I was back in the School of Life as a ditch digger.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. © James E. Hamilton, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.