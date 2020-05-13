The silent partner

For nearly nine years, some of the largest and most important aircraft in the world have been able to trace their parts back to an inconspicuous warehouse at the end of a gravel driveway off of Rt. U south of Bolivar.
Precision Aero Services, which repairs airplane components, including working on parts for the Boeing KC-135 refueling tanker, moved to Polk County from Nevada in Vernon County in 2011.
The company started in 1999 in Arkansas.
Precision took up shop near the Mo. 13 intersection, in what was previously Besser Woodworks, the BH-FP previously reported.
“We’re kind of out of the way,” said Rocky Herring, Precision’s engineering and quality manager. “Nobody really knows our name.”
But, the work done inside the company’s warehouse has made a name for the Precision internationally. It completes repairs on a plane that’s been considered essential by the U.S. military for more than 60 years, according to a 2018 article in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
“We are projected to fly the KC-135 until it’s at least 100 years old before I can get that airplane totally replaced with a new tanker,” Air Force Gen. Carlton Everhart told the Hawaii newspaper.
Due to issues with its successor, the plane, which was introduced in the 1950s, could continue flying until 2048, said Kenneth Zeagler, Precision’s president.
After completing two Boeing work contracts over the last 13 years, Zeagler said the company was just awarded another.
“We call it the gas station in the sky,” Zeagler said of the plane, “and, in our opinion, it is the most important piece of equipment that our government owns.”
Zeagler said the plane is used by the military to refuel other aircraft in the air, including when aircraft may be too heavy to take off.
“That would allow the combat plane to take off with the maximum amount of bombs and bullets and the least amount of fuel, then get up in the air and refuel,” he said.
It also means U.S. bombers can stay over their target areas for hours, he said, refueling when needed.
“That keeps that aircraft in the air over our guys on the ground, so when they have a problem, they can make a call and the plane is right there,” he said. “These aircraft and what we do here saves lives on the ground.”
Herring said most of the company’s jobs come from nearby military bases.
“A lot of our stuff comes from Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma,” he said. “It’s trucked to us. We’ll open up the crate, inspect it, make our repairs, box it back up and send it back to Tinker.”
Sound concepts
While the U.S. government has been loud about the importance of the KC-135, Zeagler said Precision’s work actually focuses on helping the plane itself be less audible.
“There’s a cowling and an insert that essentially fits in front of the engine,” Zeagler said. “They act as a muffler, because a requirement is that the plane stay under so many decibels, and that’s how they accomplish it.”
Precision’s job, Herring said, is to repair those parts when they fail their regular inspections. Each features a unique honeycomb internal pattern, which Herring said is designed to reduce the engine sound.
“The noise goes through the holes in the perforated metal skin,” he said. “It's attenuated there. It’s attenuated again, and then it bounces off of a solid outer septum. That essentially muffles it.”
The plane is still loud, Precision’s maintenance manager, Tony Murphy said. The mufflers just make it meet federal regulations.
“You would have to have ear muffs on to be walking around these engines while they’re sitting on the ground,” he said. “They’re loud when they’re sitting and running. They’re louder when they’re at the end of the runway when they’re getting ready to take off, and they’re loudest when they're getting ready to land because they’re using them to brake.”
A growing job
Precision’s upcoming contract work will require it to hire about seven additional employees, Zeagler said. The company is also certified to work on Gulfstream planes, and he said it's focusing on expanding further into commercial and corporate markets, instead of just military work.
Still, the KC-135’s importance to the U.S. military has meant Precision’s employees have continued to report for work every day through the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
The company, which is contracted by Boeing, is considered an essential business by the U.S. Department of Defense, Zeagler said.
“The world could end outside, and we’d still have to be here,” he said.
