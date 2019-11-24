While Santa Claus’ wish list sees different trends of toys and gadgets through the years, one knickknack in particular may always be a mainstay gift on the jolly man’s sleigh: bicycles.
In lieu of Santa, Bolivar’s Knights of Columbus pedal out bicycles to the local community every year for Polk County’s Share Your Christmas.
Over the last 15 years, the Knights have donated an average of 135 bikes annually for Share Your Christmas, Knights member Jim Riggs said.
And while the bikes are shared during the Christmas season, one Knight in particular works year-round on the project.
Fran Rebo, a hobbyist bike repairman, is the Knight who repairs over 100 bikes annually to ensure they’re ready to be placed under Christmas trees.
“Really, I was just looking for something to do, I guess,” Rebo said, explaining how he became involved with the project. “Trying to stay busy.”
Rebo, who noted he is 86, said he is retired and has more time on his hands, which is why for the past 15 years, he’s taken up repairing all of the bikes for the Knight’s donation.
“I used to golf a lot,” he said. “My back’s gone haywire. Golfing is kind of fading away, so I can’t just sit in the house. I can’t do it. Got to stay busy.”
Rebo said his life of farming might have given him “a mechanical ability” suited for learning how to repair bicycles.
The new parts Rebo adds on to the bikes are funded by donations the Knights receive when they greet patrons at Dunnegan Memorial Park for the Light The Park event.
And when fixing the bikes, each one feels like a new challenge. Different parts of bikes, such as the derailers, brakes, tires and axles each bring unique challenges, Rebo said.
“It’s just a learning process forever,” he said. “It never, ever ends.”
This year, Rebo said he has repaired “well over 100 bikes.”
To date, the most bikes he repaired in a single year for Share Your Christmas was 186, Rebo said.
Because of the number of bikes that need to be repaired, he works on them “all the time” throughout the year, he said.
And all that labor is entirely for “the kids,” he said.
“It’s just a good gut feeling to know that they’re going to get something for Christmas,” he said.
He doesn’t usually see or hear the reactions of kids who receive donated bikes, but he said he knows “the parents appreciate them.”
“Let’s face it,” Rebo said, speaking on community needs, “everybody doesn’t have money.”
Looking back, Rebo said like every other kid, he wanted a bike for Christmas when he was a child but never was able to receive one.
“My childhood wasn’t the best, though,” he noted.
To continue the season’s generous spirit, he plans on continuing to repair bikes for Share Your Christmas “until I can’t do it no more,” he said.
“There’s no way I could do all these bikes without these guys’ cooperation,” Rebo said, nodding to his fellow Knight members.
How the gears work
Speaking with a large cluster of bikes behind him, Riggs said the Knights’ bikes are mainly sourced from donations.
“People have been so good over the years. They’ll just call you out of the blue and ask, ‘You still taking bikes for Christmas?’” Knights member Mark Stanek said.
The Bolivar Police Department, in particular, donates anywhere from 20 to 30 bikes annually from what officers find abandoned around Bolivar, Riggs said.
Locals also drop used bikes off at the Knights of Columbus Hall throughout the year.
Riggs said mid-sized bikes and boy’s bikes are the most popular choices, and because of popular demand, “we limit it to two bikes per family.”
During Share Your Christmas’ giveaway, Riggs said there are usually eight to 10 Knights present to help out.
Two or three Knights simply tie the bikes on top of cars or load them inside the cars. The Knights also help load other Share Your Christmas items, such as groceries and other presents, Riggs said
Riggs said the Knights take notice of the impact Share Your Christmas makes on parents in the community.
“A lot of the times, they’re really overtaken by what they’re given,” Riggs said, describing reactions toward the annual event. “They’re shocked by how many baskets come out.”
The gifts come out wrapped, he said, and on top of that, families receive groceries, as well.
And when kids do show up to Share Your Christmas to receive bikes ahead of Christmas day, “they really got a big old smile on their face,” Stanek noted.
“Worthwhile just to see that smile,” he added, grinning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.