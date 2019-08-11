The ties that bind the cardboard

A forklift, beeping as it backs up, hoists nearly 1,000 pounds of compressed cardboard at knee-level across the Community Outreach Ministries warehouse.
Behind the wheel, operator Michael Bledsoe expertly navigates the dimly lit building to carry the load to a back shelf.
Bledsoe is one of a group of several COM employees and volunteers who know how to operate forklifts, director Micah Titterington says.
It’s a skill, he says, they’re hoping to share.
Last month, as part of an agreement with the Polk County Commission, the county provided recycling equipment to COM, including a forklift, it received through a grant from Ozark Headwaters Recycling.
The exchange was recorded in the commission’s Friday, July 26 meeting minutes.
Along with the forklift, two recycling machines, a baler, which compresses and binds materials, and a paper shredder, now sit at COM’s facility.
Polk County Commissioner Kyle Legan said county crews dropped them off last month.
The equipment had previously been at Burrell Behavioral Health in Bolivar, he said, where the healthcare facility operated a shelter workshop, compensating shelter residents to help process recyclables, including materials from the now-closed Teters Floral Products warehouse.
“When Teters closed (in July 2018), that work went out the door then,” Legan said.
Titterington said COM began approaching the county about taking on the grant before he joined the staff. He took over from former president Neal DeShazo in June.
With the equipment up and running in COM’s hands, the county will be able to drop off some of its recyclable materials from the Polk County Recycling Center, saving money on what would have normally meant a trip to Springfield, Legan said.
“We fill our trailer in a day’s time with cardboard,” he said. “We’ve been having to take that down there to get ready for the next day, so it’s taking quite a bit of time and mileage to do all that. It’s expensive, so this will be a good deal when they get it going.”
Legan said the county used to get paid for its recyclables. However, he said, several factors, including a reduction in Chinese imports of American recyclables, have made the industry less profitable.
“The thing we’ll still have to take to Springfield will be the glass,” the commissioner added. “But we don’t get nearly as much of that as we do cardboard or plastic.”
On its end, Titterington said COM can then sell the recycled goods, once compressed and bound, to companies that will transport it for processing. COM inked a contract with Marck Recycling in Republic earlier this month, Titterington said.
“Forty bales is a semi truck’s load,” he said. “(Marck will) come pick it up and take it to a paper mill, which is the one that actually processes it. They pay us per ton.”
Still, he said, COM hasn’t totally figured out the business model.
“The challenge is how do you not lose money on it,” he said.
While the financial side may still be in the works, he said the organization can use the equipment to carry out its core mission to help people.
“One of the things we’ve looked at is a 12-week course, where we would get people certified on using the forklift and also train them on how to use the baler,” Titterington said. “We’d couple that with classes on job skills or life skills.”
Titterington, a certified forklift driver, said the course could also include things like budgeting, interviewing and resume skills. Soft skills, like how to form interpersonal relationships, could also be included.
The goal, he said, would be to help people who are struggling to find employment due to their background or lack of job experience.
“They could come get some of those skills, get a certification or two, and then at the end of that have a better way to market themselves to find a job that maybe uses a forklift,” he said. “We could even vouch for them, and say, ‘Hey, they were here for this many weeks and we taught them.’”
Several community organizations, including the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation and the Missouri Extension Office offer similarly angled classes, and Titterington said he’d hope to partner with them.
For now, he said, they’re aiming small.
COM staff baled its first cardboard stack this week. The paper shredder isn’t being plugged in yet, he said, because paper isn’t profitable.
COM may look into textile recycling in the future, he said, because the material is worth money and the organization has an excess of unusable clothes.
“Some things that are donated here, we can’t sell,” he said. “We can’t sell it all. We have partners in town that will buy it from us, or we might give things out for free, but even then, it’s just a lot of extra stuff.”
Legan said county officials are optimistic about COM’s plans for the recycling equipment.
“They’ve got a big place down there and that’s what we needed, is a big place where you can keep it all dry,” he said. “The equipment and the cardboard need to stay dry. They also really wanted to do it. It’s a good partnership if things work the way we hope they will.”
COM isn’t a dropoff for cardboard or other recyclable materials, though the organization may consider opening up for it in the future. However, the Polk County Recycling Center is just west of the Mo. 13/Rt. D intersection on the north side of the road. It is open Thursday and Friday each week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
