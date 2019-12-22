The wall that remembers

When students at Marion C. Early High School walk through the school’s front doors, they’re greeted by the faces of students before them who went on to serve their country.
Those faces are from the district’s new Wall of Honor — a display featuring framed pictures of MCE alumni who served in the five branches of the U.S. military, says MCE High School principal Joel Carey, who spearheaded the project.
“I wanted to do something special for our alumni who served,” Carey says, adding he has had the idea in mind for a couple of years.
Carey says the Wall of Honor has been situated at the front of the school’s main building because he wants “upperclassmen to walk in and see the fallen heroes of those classmates who walked these halls with them previously and who’ve gone on to serve.”
It’s a way for students to honor MCE alumni, he says.
So far, there’s about a dozen pictures on the wall.
“Our school is about 100 years old,” Carey says. “It started in the late 1920s, and here we are. I know we’ve got a lot of alumni who fought in World War II and Vietnam — a lot who were drafted.”
Because of the school’s history and the thousands of MCE alumni, Carey says he expects anywhere from 30 to 1,000 pictures on the Wall of Honor.
The wall has been supported by funds donated by the community and MCE alumni, he says.
“I’ve set a goal for $500, and right now we’re sitting at $400 in donations,” Carey says. “The donations help pay for the frames and the lettering and logos on the wall.”
Donations can be sent to the MCE High School office, and any amount is helpful, he says.
The biggest specific expense is the picture frames, Carey notes, and monetary donations mostly go toward that aspect.
MCE alumni who have served are encouraged to send pictures of themselves with their names, graduation years and branches of service to the MCE High School office to be included on the Wall of Honor, he says.
“This is just a small token of what we can do to pay back to our alumni for the sacrifice they have made to serve our country,” he says.
