In a year that seemingly has gone on and on, it’s easy to think that 2020 would be a good year to forget.
After all, nearly everything has changed or at least been different regarding practically every aspect of our lives this year. It would be easy to just say forget it to 2020, but then along came Kolin.
Kolin Beck Gordon was born Aug. 31, 2020, and was welcomed home by three big brothers and a sister.
His entrance into this world was a breath of freshness that we all needed, a reminder that there’s still a lot of good in this world and that we are blessed people.
Just looking at his little face gives me hope that we can work harder to save this earth and this place on earth. Kolin challenges me all over again to do everything I can to make the world a better place.
Kolin, along with brothers Kaidyn, Kyle, Lukas and sister Aleah and cousins Ella and Gradyn, all add up to seven reasons for me to do my best and challenge you to do the same.
Ben Lee and our Polk County commissioners are doing their best to keep recycling available to us. Be sure to thank them for our recycling opportunity.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
The recycling center is accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience:
Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
Congratulations to Anthony and Sara on your newest addition. Thanks for making 2020 a special year.
If you need more reasons to recycle, look around you. They are there.
Janet Gordon is a recycling enthusiast who calls the Polk/Hickory county line home.
