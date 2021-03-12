I am the mother of an adult son who receives developmental disability services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He cannot function independently and must have constant assistance and supervision.
He lives as independently as possible, in a house with a roommate who also has 24/7 needs, thanks to Easterseals Midwest, the agency which I chose to provide his care. He has staff who are with him to help him do every day things most people take for granted, like taking his medication, preparing his meals, keeping his environment clean and choosing clothing appropriate for the weather. These are just a very few examples of how they assist him to live his best life.
Over the years, we’ve had lots of different support staff coming in and out of his life. I am forever grateful for the amazing direct support professionals who have had a positive impact on my son’s life but we’ve had to say goodbye to so many of them because the people who do this essential, important and life-changing work are paid too little.
They deserve more. My son deserves more.
This is a problem that only the Missouri General Assembly can fix. They purchase his services through private nonprofits like Easter Seals Midwest and pay them so little that they can’t afford to attract or keep the best candidates for the job — which is what my son deserves. The legislature must increase their rates so direct support professionals are paid what they deserve.
On behalf of my son, my family and the hard working direct support professionals who help him live a healthy, happy and independent life, I am asking the Missouri General Assembly to prioritize and solve the DSP Crisis this year by investing in developmental disability providers.
— Barbara Horras, Springfield
