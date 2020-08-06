Here we are in the third quarter of 2020. My mom used to tell me not to wish my life away when I was looking forward to something in the near future and impatient for that date to arrive. I understand her thought, but this is one year that I won't be sorry to see go away.
A lot of us probably have a few electronic items that we would like to see go away but aren't sure what to do with them. Thanks to our local Community Outreach Ministries, we do have some options through its plug into electronics recycling program. Included on the list of recyclable items are computers/laptops, cell phones/tablets, printers/copiers, some appliances, electronic toys, video game systems, old cords and cables, some televisions, batteries and bulbs and some paper shreddings. There are fees for recycling some of these items, but you can call or stop by to check on any applicable charges.
COM is located at 320 S. Market Avenue in Bolivar. If you have questions about the recycling program or hours of availability, call them at 326-2769. Any funds that may be generated from this effort go toward helping COM’s anti-hunger and anti-poverty programs.
We are fortunate to have the Community Outreach Ministries as an outlet to recycle electronics locally. We are also very lucky to have the Polk County commissioners working hard to keep our recycling center open for us to use.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
The recycling center is accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience:
Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
So, there you have it, a few more recycling options for your convenience. One of the few things that hasn’t changed in 2020 is that if you’re not part of the solution, then you must be part of the problem. I think that would apply to about any problem. Just saying.
